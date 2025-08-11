Talented heating and plumbing engineer from Ayr reaches semi-finals in national competition

Darryl White from Ayr is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson

Darryl will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists

Overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training

Darryl White, a heating and plumbing engineer from Ayr, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Darryl, 31, who runs Darryl White Home Improvements, has worked as a heating and plumbing engineer for 8 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Darryl apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Darryl White

Helping customers bring their vision to life and seeing the joy in the finished product is what Darryl thinks is the most rewarding part of the job. Passionate about giving back to the local community, Darryl has set up a non-profit organisation to help local apprentices, local community groups, entrepreneurs and sports clubs and has raised more than £25,000.

The semi-final stage will see Darryl compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Darryl says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the building trade and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.