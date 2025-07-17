SWURF secures follow on investment and boosts board with industry heavyweights to fuel UK and European expansion

Remote work platform transforming hospitality venues into thriving community workspaces gears up for rapid growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh based startup SWURF has landed a six-figure investment and appointed three heavyweight industry leaders to its board, signalling a bold new phase of growth across the UK and Europe.

This latest investment round includes follow-on funding from existing backer Gareth Williams, co-founder of Skyscanner, reinforcing his continued belief in the platform’s mission and potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining as Chair of the Board is Alison Grieve, the award-winning founder of G-Hold and a recognised expert in product innovation and international scaling. Also stepping up is Scott Leckie, SWURF’s former Fractional CTO, who now takes a permanent board seat to steer the company’s tech evolution. In addition, Daniel Rodgers, founder of Scottish success story QikServe and a leader in tech innovation and strategic development, joins the board as Non-Executive Director.

SWURF Board

The fresh funding, backed by the Techscaler programme, Scottish Enterprise, and private investors, will supercharge SWURF’s rollout. The company is also laying the groundwork for a £1 million raise later this year to support further global expansion.

Nikki Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of SWURF, said: “With Alison guiding our international rollout, Scott shaping our tech strategy, and Daniel bringing a proven track record in tech innovation, strategic development, and digital transformation, SWURF is positioned to grow with purpose and precision. Their leadership is a game-changer as we take SWURF to new markets and new heights.”

Launched during the pandemic, SWURF connects remote and hybrid professionals with underused hospitality spaces, from cafés and hotels to co-working hubs, turning them into vibrant, off-peak workspaces. Unlike traditional venue apps, SWURF builds community, offering exclusive perks and a growing calendar of co-working events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data collected from SWURF indicates that the platform has generated an impressive £1.8 million in revenue for host partners, while building a user base of over 11,000 and activating more than 300 venues across the UK.

Alison Grieve, Chair of the Board at SWURF, said: “In an economic environment where both hospitality and commercial property sectors are seeking new models of resilience, SWURF is targeting a fast-evolving segment of the flexible work economy. This next phase of funding will help us transform more everyday venues into productive, community-driven workspaces, powered by technology and a hospitality-first mindset.”

Daniel Rodgers, Non-Executive Director at SWURF, added: “SWURF solves a real pain point for me. When travelling, it’s often difficult to find welcoming spaces to work. I am also passionate about supporting hospitality to find new markets and opportunities. Swurfers typically spend £15–£30 per visit. By extending traditional service windows, hospitality operators can tap into this community and create incremental revenue that supports profitability and reduces waste.”

With over 35 million digital nomads globally, and rising demand for flexible, community-led workspaces, SWURF is perfectly positioned to lead the charge in the future of work, while helping hospitality venues thrive.