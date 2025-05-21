SVL Business Solutions and Bluecrest unite to Drive AI-enabled customer service excellence

The UK’s longest-running contact centre solutions provider, has secured a long-term partnership with a multi-award winning private health assessment provider.

SVL Business Solutions, has solidified its partnership with Bluecrest, signing a six-year, seven figure contract to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

This new contract represents a significant step forward in the partnership between the two companies, which began almost three years ago with the implementation of a Workforce Management solution (WFM).

SVL will introduce NICE CXone technology to Bluecrest, adding advanced capabilities in quality management, interaction analytics, and customer feedback alongside integration of AI-driven tools like Co-pilot.

Anne Holmes, Account Director at SVL

This significant technology investment will support Bluecrest’s mission to further improve customer experience and service delivery, enhance responsiveness and strengthen PCI compliance for their secure payment processes.

Anne Holmes, Account Director at SVL Business Solutions, said: “Our ongoing partnership with Bluecrest highlights our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through transformative technology. By embracing NICE CXone, Bluecrest is taking a significant leap in operational efficiency and customer engagement, underpinned by AI and advanced analytics.”

Bluecrest, a leader in preventative health assessments, is focused on further enhancing its customer service capabilities while adapting to evolving customer expectations and industry standards.

