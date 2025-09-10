Surf therapy charity makes waves with new kit thanks to homebuilder community support

A charity in Dunbar which provides Surf Therapy to young people facing mental health challenges has been able to purchase vital new kit, thanks to the support of a recently launched community initiative in the town.

The Wave Project, which is based at Belhaven Bay on the East Lothian coastline, has acquired new hoods, boots and gloves, as well as four new surfboards for its young surfers in the area.

The organisation is the UK’s leading Surf Therapy charity, supporting around 100 children in Dunbar and around 2,500 young people across the UK every year to improve their mental wellbeing through the power of surfing and community.

The charity was provided with the funds to purchase the new equipment thanks to the Longbanks Green Community Pledge, an initiative by Cala Homes (East) that goes above and beyond planning expectations by support local groups in the area through donations, volunteering hours and providing educational resources about the homebuilding industry.

The Wave Project in Dunbar has acquired a host of new equipment, thanks to the support of Cala Homes (East) - image, Rob McDougall

Alison Young, Regional Team Leader for The Wave Project in Scotland, said: "We’re so grateful to Cala for their generous support, which allowed us to replace some of our most worn-out surfboards and buy vital equipment like hoods, boots, and gloves.

“This kit is essential to keep our young surfers safe, warm and coming back to the water year-round.

“Cala’s investment helps us continue providing life-changing Surf Therapy that boosts confidence, resilience and wellbeing.

“It means the world to know that large organisations like Cala Homes support the local community and projects like ours, so we want to extend our thanks to them for helping us make a real difference in young lives across Scotland."

Image: Rob McDougall

Elaine Carrigan, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), added: “The Wave Project is a shining example of the kind of meaningful, grassroots initiative we’re proud to support through our Community Pledge.

“The work they do to support young people’s mental health through Surf Therapy is beyond inspiring and the positive impact they have on local families and their volunteers is far-reaching.

“It’s incredible to see how something as simple as access to the right kit can open the door to transformative experiences and lasting confidence.

“Supporting local organisations that create measurable change is exactly what our Community Pledge was designed to do, and we’re honoured to play a small part in helping The Wave Project continue its life-changing work in Dunbar and beyond.”

Image: Rob McDougall

Cala’s donation also extended to supporting the charity’s Superhero Surf fundraiser, which took take place at John Muir Country Park on Saturday 6 September 2025.

As well as surf skate sessions, yoga, BBQ and a raffle, volunteers and attendees were encouraged to take part dressed as superheroes whilst raising funds for the worthy cause.

To find out more about The Wave Project, visit: www.waveproject.co.uk

Cala’s Community Pledge goes above and beyond planning obligations and represents an evolution of work Cala has been doing for many years within the communities in which they build, ensuring that they support the local areas and people who live there.