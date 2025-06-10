Support service for young victims of crime reaches 22 council areas

Glasgow sees highest number of referrals to Kibble’s pioneering SAFE Project

A vital support service for children and young people affected by crime has now reached over 400 young people and their families across 22 local authority areas in Scotland.

Run by leading child and youth care charity Kibble, the SAFE Project provides trauma-informed, therapeutic and advocacy support to young people and their families who have experienced crime, whether as victims, witnesses, or those impacted by violence and abuse in the home.

Since its launch in 2021, SAFE has seen referrals triple, with a concentration in Glasgow, which accounts for 46% of all referrals. Other local authority areas with high engagement include Inverclyde and South Lanarkshire which accounted for 24 per cent of referrals, followed by Renfrewshire and East Ayrshire.

Dan Johnson, Executive Director and Forensic Psychologist at Kibble, said: “The trauma caused by crime in childhood can affect every part of a young person’s life, from relationships and learning to their long-term mental health. The SAFE Project is designed to wrap around the whole family, offering therapy, advocacy and practical support when it’s needed most.

“What we’re seeing is a level of unmet need that’s both sobering and deeply motivating. We’re proud that SAFE is already changing lives and that families from Glasgow to the Borders are finding their way to us.”

The service includes the provision of specialist systemic and psychological advice and support for organisations and professionals who do not have expertise in trauma, mental health and intervention but who support young victims and witnesses – education, social work, police – promoting system change and collaboration between a wide range of organisations supporting young victims/witnesses of crime.

Highlights from the evaluation report include:

Over 68% of referrals received direct therapeutic intervention — far exceeding original projections.

Children and young people and families report improved emotional wellbeing, relationships, and a greater sense of safety.

Feedback from families has helped shape the service, with flexible delivery offered in person and online.

Young people who have received advocacy support report an improved experience of the criminal justice process.

88% of young people have reported that it has helped them work towards their goals.

Dan Johnson added: “Supporting young people affected by crime isn’t the responsibility of one service alone, instead it takes a network of professionals working together. That’s why a core part of SAFE is helping educators, social workers and police navigate the impact of trauma.

“By equipping those on the frontline with psychological insight and practical advice, we’re building a more joined-up, trauma-informed system that can respond more effectively and compassionately to the needs of young victims and witnesses.”

With Glasgow emerging as a national hotspot for referrals, the data reinforces the link between crime exposure and social inequality and the urgent need for scalable, trauma-informed services.