Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Dunfermline

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with street food, family fun activities and circus skills, arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Kirsten Harrower, a team member at Amazon in Dunfermline who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast with the bubble artist, and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, added:

“Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”

