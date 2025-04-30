Sulmara grows global operations including Glasgow HQ
Sulmara’s new Glasgow headquarters at Atlantic Quay underpins its commitment to the region and Scotland’s renewables industry while strengthening ties with local stakeholders and regulatory bodies.
All three of the company’s new offices are located closer to key industry hubs, strengthening the firm’s ability to support local clients and projects. This includes bringing the company, which also has offices in Aberdeen, Singapore and Houston, closer to key suppliers who play a vital role in their operations.
Kevin McBarron, chief executive officer at Sulmara, said: “We are experiencing another exciting period of growth at Sulmara. These recent moves, combined with our staff growth, will allow us to expand our service lines to incorporate more innovative solutions, enhance data capabilities and bring together strong expertise from across the sector, ensuring we continue to provide high-quality solutions to all our clients.
“The new offices enable valuable operational improvements by building on Sulmara’s in-house capabilities in data processing and reporting. Dedicated data departments have been established to ensure greater control over data quality and further support the company’s delivery of high-value marine data.”
In Norwich, Sulmara’s new office in Broadland Gate will provide direct access to a strong talent pool in the East Anglia region, benefiting the company’s commercial and data processing teams. It will also enhance Sulmara’s ability to serve key clients in the area whilst leveraging regional expertise to continue driving innovation across their operations.
In Taiwan, Sulmara has moved to the Zhongshan District which, as well as improving proximity to several key clients, provides a high-quality working environment for the local onshore team. The offices will serve as a hub for data management and house the Remote Operations Centre (ROC) for running Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) operations.
Since being founded in 2019, Sulmara has grown rapidly to more than $70m annual revenue and has seen staff numbers increase to 250, including 50 people in the past 12 months. To further support its growth trajectory, the company secured an $18.9m (£15m) investment in late 2024 from BGF, one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland.