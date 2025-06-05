STV Children’s Appeal launches Ignite Fund with 11 charity partners from across Scotland

The STV Children’s Appeal has announced 11 charity partners that will receive multi-year funding and support through its newly created Ignite Fund. The charities will receive a share of over £1 million this year, delivering positive impact on the lives of children, young people and families in Scotland.

The Ignite Fund charity partners are: Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS), Dundee Bairns, Thrive at Five, One Community Scotland, Scran Academy, The Yard, Why Not? Trust, Community Volunteers Enabling You (COVEY), Glasgow Kelvin College, Place2Be & Youth Scotland, and Who Cares? Scotland.

From building inclusive community spaces for disabled children and young people, to creating peer-supported environments for care-experienced parents, and tackling complex social issues such as gang involvement, unhealthy relationships, and drug use —the Ignite Fund partners are selected for their expertise and commitment to addressing and providing actionable solutions to the root causes of poverty. Their work not only brings immediate improvements but also fosters lasting change by building knowledge and networks that secure sustainable outcomes.

The STV Children’s Appeal will work closely with its charity partners to understand their goals, ambitions, and the resources they need to grow and make a meaningful impact in their communities. The charities will also be part of the Ignite Academy which provides access to STV’s in-house expertise (such as marketing, communications and creative) to offer support and guidance, and will create an inter-charity support network focused on knowledge and skill sharing.

Paul Reynolds, STV Children’s Appeal’s Chair of Trustees, said: “The creation of the Ignite Fund sees us extend our work with long-term partners to give a voice to - and crucially, help make a lasting difference for - children, young people and families in Scotland. Our 11 charity partners do incredible work and know best how to support the communities they serve. We’re proud to stand beside them in our quest to both deliver immediate impact and find ways to build better futures.”

Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS), which is in their first year of funding, has already seen great success with its flexible childcare model which allows parents to book by the hour and change their bookings in line with their employment commitments, this approach to childcare which opens up opportunities for parents to start, continue or develop in their employment. One mother has been able to restart her hairdressing career since enrolling her child in the Aberdonian FCSS nursery. She has now opened her own salon, where she now employs other parents who previously struggled to juggle childcare and work, lifting more children and families out of poverty.

Susan McGhee, CEO at FCSS, said: “We have so many success stories - 86% of the parents we support are in part time or full-time employment. Again and again, we prove this works - it's a simple system which is scalable and a great blueprint for how we can move forward in Scotland, and across the UK, to better support families and parents who face these very common challenges.

“Nearly 140,000 economically inactive adults struggle with caring responsibilities due to finances and schedules. The call for change is urgent, and thanks to STV Children’s Appeal, we’ll be able to help more families and continue to grow.”

STV weather men, Sean Batty and Philip Petrie, visit Scran Academy, one of the Ignite Fund Partners

COVEY, which delivers befriending and family support services, is in its second year of a partnership with STV Children’s Appeal.

Lee Johnstone, CEO at COVEY, said: “Since beginning our partnership with STV, we have seen our Flourishing Families project thrive. Through this project, we work alongside families to help them navigate one of the most challenging transitions in a young person’s life - the move from primary to secondary school. With early and tailored support, young people are improving school attendance, confidence, and emotional wellbeing. The parents and carers of these young people feel more empowered, with stronger family relationships and better access to essential services. By taking a holistic, whole-family approach, Flourishing Families is tackling the root causes of poverty, isolation and educational disengagement, creating lasting change where it’s needed most.”

The Ignite Fund is just one part of the STV Children’s Appeal. The Appeal also contributes to local grassroot charities and organisations via a small grants programme, which is delivered in partnership with other funders and supports community-led efforts. Additionally, through a long-standing relationship with the Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative, young people are empowered to make a positive difference in their communities.