Strachan House celebrates the return of student nurses to care home

Meeting our new student nurses

Staff at Strachan House in Edinburgh were delighted to welcome back Student nurses to the home. Student nurses play such a huge role in the future of nursing in Care homes and we couldn’t be happier to celebrate their placements here and develop the nurses of the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our students were presented with welcome packs including the essential travel mug, public transport planners and received a warm welcome from staff and residents alike.

Fran Fisher General Manager at Strachan House said “it’s amazing to welcome back students into the care home and build the nurses of the future right here at Strachan. It means so much to me as I started my career here as a student nurse all the way back in 2011, we can’t wait to see what we can all achieve together”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad