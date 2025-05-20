Strachan House celebrates the return of student nurses to care home

Published 20th May 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 13:48 BST
Meeting our new student nurses
Staff at Strachan House in Edinburgh were delighted to welcome back Student nurses to the home. Student nurses play such a huge role in the future of nursing in Care homes and we couldn’t be happier to celebrate their placements here and develop the nurses of the future.

Our students were presented with welcome packs including the essential travel mug, public transport planners and received a warm welcome from staff and residents alike.

Fran Fisher General Manager at Strachan House said “it’s amazing to welcome back students into the care home and build the nurses of the future right here at Strachan. It means so much to me as I started my career here as a student nurse all the way back in 2011, we can’t wait to see what we can all achieve together”.

Strachan House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides nursing care and dementia care for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.

