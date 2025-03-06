Stirling leads Scotland in Parkrun popularity as searches soar 56%

Stirling is the parkrun capital of Scotland according to new research.

AussieBoots, the company behind the research, analysed the increase in average monthly online searches for parkruns across the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.

Stirling topped the list in Scotland with a 56% increase, while Aberdeen followed in second place with a 53% rise in searches. Glasgow ranked third recording a 48% increase.

Stirling 56%

Aberdeen 53%

Glasgow 48%

Edinburgh 39%

Inverness 29%

Perth 22%

Popular parkruns across the country include University of Stirling parkrun, Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen, and Queens Park in Glasgow. These weekly 5K events take place every Saturday at 9:30am.

Looking at the United Kingdom as a whole, Scotland placed second with an 84% surge, Wales came first with an 86% rise, and Northern Ireland placed third with a 50% increase. The UK saw an 82% rise overall.

Wales 86%

Scotland 84%

Northern Ireland 50%

England 47%

Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots said: "The growing popularity of parkruns across the UK highlights a nationwide shift towards community-driven fitness and outdoor exercise.

“Scotland’s remarkable 84% surge in searches reflects how more people are embracing the accessibility and social aspect of these weekly events.