Stirling leads Scotland in Parkrun popularity as searches soar 56%
AussieBoots, the company behind the research, analysed the increase in average monthly online searches for parkruns across the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.
Stirling topped the list in Scotland with a 56% increase, while Aberdeen followed in second place with a 53% rise in searches. Glasgow ranked third recording a 48% increase.
- Stirling 56%
- Aberdeen 53%
- Glasgow 48%
- Edinburgh 39%
- Inverness 29%
- Perth 22%
Popular parkruns across the country include University of Stirling parkrun, Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen, and Queens Park in Glasgow. These weekly 5K events take place every Saturday at 9:30am.
Looking at the United Kingdom as a whole, Scotland placed second with an 84% surge, Wales came first with an 86% rise, and Northern Ireland placed third with a 50% increase. The UK saw an 82% rise overall.
- Wales 86%
- Scotland 84%
- Northern Ireland 50%
- England 47%
Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots said: "The growing popularity of parkruns across the UK highlights a nationwide shift towards community-driven fitness and outdoor exercise.
“Scotland’s remarkable 84% surge in searches reflects how more people are embracing the accessibility and social aspect of these weekly events.
“Whether it's for fitness, mental well-being, or simply enjoying the outdoors, parkruns continue to unite people in a shared commitment to health and activity."