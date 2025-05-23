Still dancing at 100

A 100-year-old resident at an Aberdeen care home has shared her secret to leading a long and happy life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frances Blair, a resident at Care UK’s Tor-Na-Dee care home, on North Deeside Road, recently celebrated her newly minted centenarian status surrounded by family, friends, and team members, who threw a fantastic celebration filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments, as she reflected on a century of life well-lived.

Born and raised in Aberdeen, Frances spent her early years living on Clifton Road and in her youth, she spent time working at the city's Isaac Benzie department store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1949, Frances married her husband Ronnie, who she met at the music hall; both were regular concertgoers. They became the proud parents of three children – Hazel, Patricia, and Douglas – and enjoyed many happy years together raising their family.

Resident at Care UK’s Tor-Na-Dee celebrates 100 years

After the passing of her beloved Ronnie 43 years ago, Frances continued to serve her community, working as a care assistant on Polmuir Road for a decade.

Frances' passion for life shines through her memories and hobbies. She recalls dancing the night away with her lifelong friend Isabella, who, along with Frances, was part of a regular walking group.

Frances also loved to travel, visiting destinations such as Italy, the USA, Austria, Germany, and Cyprus. Even today, at 100 years young, Frances keeps active by dancing, doing arts and crafts, and enjoying outings with fellow residents. Her family remains at the heart of her happiness, with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren keeping her busy and fulfilled during regular visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the key to her long and joyful life, Frances shared her philosophy, saying that it was important to: “Stay positive, keep a good sense of humour, and surround yourself with loved ones!”

Resident at Care UK’s Tor-Na-Dee celebrates 100 years

Susan Ashton, Home Manager at Tor-Na-Dee, praised Frances' positive spirit, saying: “It was an honour to celebrate Frances’ 100th birthday with her and her family. What an incredible milestone!

“Frances is a social butterfly here at Tor-Na-Dee, and her positivity and sense of humour really shine, so it’s no wonder that she is a much-loved member of the community here. We should all be a little more like Frances in our approach to life and embrace that positive spirit and have as many laughs as possible along the way.”

Tor-Na-Dee provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema room and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

For more information about Tor-Na-Dee, please contact Home Manager Susan Ashton on 0122 404 2731, or email [email protected]