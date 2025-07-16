Steady as She Goes: Scotland’s residential property scene continues to be a tapestry of diverse local markets

Scotland’s residential property market has long defied simple categorisation. Unlike other parts of the UK, it is best understood not as a single entity but as a collection of distinct micro-markets, each shaped by its own local dynamics, economic undercurrents, and buyer sentiment says John McHugh, managing partner at DM Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reach the midpoint of 2025, it is clear that this fragmented character persists - and, in many ways, defines the state of play.

Take, for example, Aberdeen, which has always marched to its own beat. Historically buoyed by the oil and gas sector, Aberdeen has experienced a significant correction in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the market is now stable, it is at a lower level than in the past, with average house prices in April 2025 sitting at £142,000 - a modest increase of 1.9% from the previous year.

John McHugh, managing partner at DM Hall Chartered Surveyors

The city’s current steadiness is a welcome development for owners and investors, but it highlights the longer-term impact of global energy market shifts on local housing demand.

Contrast this with Glasgow, where the market continues to be notably robust. The city has enjoyed a strong year, with demand high and properties frequently achieving prices above their Home Report valuations.

The latest figures show an average house price of £187,000 in April 2025, up 8.7% from April 2024 - outperforming Scotland’s national average growth of 5.8%. Infrastructure investments, including new bridges across the River Clyde and the establishment of major developments such as Barclays Plaza, have injected confidence and energy into the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas like Dennistoun have emerged as attractive alternatives within the city, while development on vacant land in Govan signals a continued appetite for regeneration and growth. Glasgow’s buyers, ever on the lookout for value, continue to drive demand into up-and-coming districts.

Edinburgh, by contrast, has seen a more measured pace. The capital recorded an average house price of £291,000 in April 2025, reflecting a 6.1% rise year-on-year. While properties are still often sold for more than their Home Report valuations, the degree of uplift is less pronounced than in Glasgow.

There are several reasons for this. The ongoing debate over private school fees may be making some families reconsider their housing budgets, while a lingering desire among sellers to achieve the sky-high prices of 2021 can create a mismatch in expectations.

Moreover, Edinburgh’s shortage of rental properties has further tightened the market, and the shift to remote and hybrid working has encouraged many buyers to look beyond the city limits, increasing prices in commuter areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A relatively stable interest rate environment, with rates sitting above 4%, has helped bolster buyer confidence. Many have adjusted to this “new normal,” moving past the era of near-zero rates. This stability encourages prospective homeowners to buy rather than rent, especially in light of Scotland’s persistent rental shortages.

Looking at the wider landscape, Scotland remains a comparatively affordable place to buy property. The average home here costs around 5.6 times the average annual wage, compared to 8.6 times in England. This relative affordability not only makes the Scottish market more accessible to local buyers but also offers a degree of resilience against wider economic pressures.

Yet challenges remain. Policy decisions and unintended consequences, such as planning hurdles and a cautious approach to new housebuilding, have limited supply. Fewer homes are being built, and there is a corresponding reduction in available rental stock, both of which continue to drive up prices.

There is also an observable hesitation around the build-to-rent sector, with some investors preferring England due to perceived greater security and clarity around policy initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the continued rise in purpose-built student accommodation projects has added another layer of complexity to urban housing dynamics, particularly in university cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Despite these hurdles, Scotland’s overall market picture in 2025 can best be described as “steady as she goes.” This is a notable change from the past decade, which was characterised by sharp swings and heightened uncertainty.

Today’s relative stability - underpinned by moderate price growth, availability of lending, interest rate stability and ongoing infrastructure investment - presents opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

Whilst global economic factors, from inflationary pressures to geopolitical events, will undoubtedly continue to influence sentiment and activity, Scotland’s property market appears well-positioned for steady, sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is cautious optimism that this steadiness could lay the groundwork for further expansion, particularly given the country’s affordability advantage and room for inward investment.

In summary, the Scottish property sector remains a tapestry of diverse local markets, each moving to its own rhythm. From the resilient streets of Aberdeen to the dynamic quarters of Glasgow and the measured elegance of Edinburgh, the message is clear: Scotland may be small, but its housing market is anything but monolithic.

And in this period of relative calm, there lies significant potential for those ready to navigate its many nuances.