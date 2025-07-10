Stay rugged, stay rejuvenated: experience a double escape in Edinburgh

Nestled within ancient hills and cradled by windswept coastline, Edinburgh is a rare city where the outdoors is always a (cobble)stone’s throw away. Whether you’re up for the challenge of climbing all seven hills in a day or prefer to nourish your body with beach yoga or forest bathing, a trip to the capital offers a ‘choose your own adventure’ with every sunrise over the Forth. One thing will become clear with each day of discoveries: it's not a city to rush through. It pulls at you to slow down, stay a week or more and settle into a true escape.

Forever Edinburgh has unveiled ‘Stay Different’, a bold new three-year campaign that invites visitors to experience a deeper, richer side of Edinburgh by crafting their own ‘split-stays’. The campaign spotlights Edinburgh as one city, two or more completely different stays: a place where visitors can stay longer and connect more deeply by enjoying multiple distinct experiences in a single stay, whether that’s adventure and wellbeing, heritage and nature, food and culture, or endless other possibilities.

In Edinburgh, adventure and relaxation coexist harmoniously. After getting active in the city’s abundant green spaces and world-class outdoor centres, there’s no need to book a separate holiday to unwind. Stay for longer and treat yourself to the soothing side of the city.

Edinburgh is a destination that rewards the bold, inviting thrill-seekers to push boundaries and chase new perspectives. See the sights on two wheels with Ricky’s Bicycle Tours, a friendly, local-led experience that offers a scenic ride through Arthur’s seat, a city-to-shore tour, or lets you design your own custom route. Then trade cityscape for seascape with Seafari Adventures, whose high-speed wildlife cruises depart from historic South Queensferry and whisk you across the Firth of Forth estuary, past dramatic cliffs and castle-topped islands.

Forever Edinburgh are inviting visitors to 'Stay Different' and explore the cities rugged side

If you’re craving a dizzying adrenaline hit, venture over to the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, the largest indoor climbing arena in Europe, built dramatically into a disused quarry. It’s home to 300 routes, a soft play, gym, and as of 2025, a brand new Olympic-standard bouldering zone. Prefer your thrills with a splash? Just outside the city, the world’s first inland surf destination, Lost Shore Surf Resort, offers a truly unique rush. Founded by Scottish surf enthusiast Andy Hadden, who brought revolutionary Wavegarden technology home after seeing its potential abroad, the resort caters to all abilities and the whole family. Alongside perfectly timed artificial waves, you’ll find spa and wellness facilities, a canteen serving delicious local produce, and waterfront lodges if you want to settle in for a full-on retreat.

When it’s time to slow down, Edinburgh’s wellness side offers space to breathe, reflect and recharge. Much like its outdoor adventures, the city’s restorative experiences span coast, hills and hidden corners. Start the day right with Adventure Yoga, who teach grounding classes set in the woods, hilltops, or beaches. Then follow it up with some coastal calm, from cold dips in the sea at Portobello Beach to woodfired sauna bliss at Soul Water Sauna. Food also plays its part in feeling good: The Edinburgh Free Company, a family-run farm-to-table restaurant at the foot of the Pentland hills, serves organic meals grown on-site and shared at communal candlelit tables. For mindful creativity, drop into Doodles in Marchmont or Honey Pot Creative Café in South Queensferry – relaxed neighbourhood hubs where you can paint ceramics while chatting over a hot drink.

But the city’s not all mud and mindfulness - it’s alive with music, art, and unforgettable flavours. You might find yourself immersed in a world-class production at the Lyceum Theatre, then enjoy some live music at Stramash, in the heart of the Old Town with live bands seven days a week. All kinds of genres play from folk to indie pop-rock, to acoustic-rock to blues and ceilidhs. Graze through global street food stalls at Edinburgh Street Food or treat yourself to a Michelin-starred tasting menu at Lyla. Edinburgh invites you to build your day like a playlist: weaving together high-energy moments and peaceful interludes, at your own pace.

And it’s a city that makes switching gears easy. With Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams crowned the UK’s 2024 bus and tram operators of the year, hop between hillside, beach, neighbourhoods and surrounding towns in under an hour, with award-winning convenience and comfort.

Cllr Margaret Graham, Culture and Communities Convener, added: “Stay Different is a celebration of what makes Edinburgh so uniquely compelling – a city where you don’t have to choose between vibrant culture and serene landscapes, because you can have both in one visit. With our one city, two stays approach, we’re encouraging visitors to experience Edinburgh as a split-stay destination where you might spend the morning discovering centuries of history, galleries and festivals in the bustling city centre, and the afternoon unwinding with a coastal walk or forest meditation just a few miles away.

Stay Different isn’t about a collection of attractions – it’s a new way to think about travel, where you can fall in love with one side of the city and then another. Be a culture critic one day, take a foodie’s tour the next, live like a local the day after that. Spend one night on a cosy canal boat, and the next in a decadent hotel. And venture outside the centre to discover the diverse personalities of Edinburgh’s neighbourhoods, from the creative buzz of Leith to the tranquil charm of Bruntsfield. It’s a way to return home with meaningful memories, not just a completed checklist.

This is just a glimpse of what Edinburgh has to offer; there’s more to discover, feel, and be inspired by. Don’t just visit Edinburgh, Stay. Plan your longer trip today and discover sides of the city you've never seen before.