St Monans to create Fishermen's Memorial Garden honouring 1875 Tragedy and enduring Maritime Heritage

The disaster of November 1875 saw three St Monans fishing Fifies – The Quest, The Beautiful Star, and The Thane – caught in a severe storm while returning home. All 21 crew members, seven from each vessel, perished. The loss was a profound blow to the close-knit community, leaving 11 women widowed and 43 children fatherless. The village was devastated, and the tragedy also touched the community of King's Lynn, Norfolk, where eight of the recovered fishermen were laid to rest with great dignity and local support was provided to the bereaved families.

The Memorial Garden, to be located at the prominent corner of East Street and Station Road in St Monans, will provide a place of reflection and remembrance. The design, by Fermin Beltran Dos Santos a local Architect, will feature vessel-shaped pink granite memorial pedestals, one for each boat, engraved with the names of the fishermen lost. The space will also include a new community planter, seating bench, and a community notice board, set within an area of locally sourced whinstone pavers and cobblestones.

A spokesperson for the St Monans Memorial Garden Committee, Hugh Wallace, stated, "This Memorial Garden will be a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our fishermen, both in the 1875 tragedy and throughout our village's rich maritime history. It will be a place for quiet contemplation, education, and a tribute to the enduring spirit of our fishing community. We envision it as a space that not only honours the past but also recognises the daily courage of those who continue to work at sea."

The project includes plans for a memorial sculpture, further enhancing the commemorative aspect of the garden. Detailed proposals for the sculpture and external design elements have been carefully considered to create a fitting and respectful memorial.

The estimated cost for the Memorial Garden project is £30,000. The Committee is launching a series of fundraising initiatives to bring these plans to fruition. Community members and well-wishers can contribute through a dedicated Crowdfunder page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/st-monans-1875-memorial-garden.

An official Service and Opening Ceremony for the Memorial Garden is planned for November 2025, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the tragedy. During this event, a plaque bearing the names of the 21 fishermen will be formally unveiled. The Committee hopes to welcome representatives from the local community, the King's Lynn community, and the wider fishing fraternity to mark this important occasion.

The St Monans Memorial Garden Committee is dedicated to creating a beautiful and meaningful space that will stand as a testament to the village's heritage and the enduring bravery of its fishing community. Regular updates on the project's progress, fundraising events, and ways to get involved will be shared with the community.

About the St Monans Memorial Garden Committee: The St Monans Memorial Garden Committee is a group of dedicated local residents and community representatives working to establish a lasting memorial to the fishermen of St Monans, particularly those lost in the 1875 disaster.

Keeping in Touch

While the group will continue to publish newsletters when we have announcements, if you would like to stay up-to-date with the latest news, you can now visit our Facebook Page, “St Monans 1875 Memorial Garden”, at

www.facebook.com/StMonans1875.

You can also join our mailing list using the QR code below or by visiting

https://forms.gle/ ZoT5ykAi7hcGKc5X7:

Otherwise, direct them to the Crowdfunder page for contact or updates

Crowdfunder: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/st-monans-1875-memorial-garden