'Spiritual lift' for wheelchair user Church of Scotland minister

A wheelchair user minster has been given a spiritual lift in more ways than one.

Rev Dan Harper said he is “wheelie pleased” that he can now roll with style and once again share the Good News of Jesus Christ from an elevated position at Bridge of Allan Parish Church in Stirlingshire.

The congregation is celebrating a new chapter in accessibility with the installation of a lift in its sanctuary to help the minister reach the raised chancel.

Dan, 43, has used a wheelchair for three-and-a-half years after developing Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris, a rare autoimmune condition.

Rev Dan Harper at Bridge of Allan Parish Church.

The father-of-one described the project as “a truly uplifting reminder of what love and practical care look like in action”.

The lift will be used for the first time and dedicated during a service on Sunday, August 17 at 11am.

The project was made possible thanks to two cousins, grandchildren of a much-loved member of the congregation who died recently.

Grateful for the kindness and care shown to their grandparents by the church before and after their passing, they asked a simple, heartfelt question about the lack of access to the chancel, asking “how can we make this problem disappear?”.

Their gift means Dan can once again “rise to the occasion” and lead worship from the chancel, rather from the floor of the sanctuary, enriching the life of the whole congregation.

“My deep thanks to the two cousins, who wish to remain anonymous, for their extraordinary generosity and ongoing support,” said the minister.

“I am wheelie pleased and recognise that this small but mighty addition will elevate the worship and witness of the church community for years to come.

“God is good.”

Built in 1860 to designs by James Henderson and enlarged later by Robert Baldie, the church contains chancel furnishings designed in 1904 by the celebrated Scottish architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.