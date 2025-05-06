Specsavers launches ‘Goalside Guide’ initiative to enhance matchday experience for visually-impaired football fans

SPECSAVERS is calling on aspiring new football commentators from Falkirk and Grangemouth to apply to take part in ‘Goalside Guide’ – a brand-new Scotland-wide initiative which is set to help enhance the matchday experience for visually-impaired football fans.

Scotland National Team supporters who struggle with their vision will soon benefit from real-time audio commentary from budding football commentators in the stands, thanks to the innovative new pilot programme which has been designed to bridge the gap between sight and sound for football fans with visual impairments.

Created in partnership with the Scottish FA, the ‘Goalside Guide’ initiative will pair visually impaired fans with aspiring amateur commentators from Falkirk and Grangemouth, offering real-time audio descriptions at the upcoming Scotland vs. Iceland match at Hampden Park on June 6.

What’s more, the chosen commentators will be run through their lyrical paces ahead of the match by former footballer and current broadcast pundit, Leanne Crichton, who will share some hints and tips on how to enhance the experience for each pairing through real-time analysis, play-by-play descriptions, and insights into the game.

As part of the campaign, Specsavers hopes to develop fan connection to the game further, offering detailed commentary and vivid descriptions of the match, all while highlighting the importance of hearing health.

Zander McNaughton, store director at Specsavers in Falkirk, says: ‘We’re thrilled to bring this project to life in partnership with the Scottish FA. The campaign will give fans who are blind or partially sighted a new way to experience the excitement of live football direct from the stadium.

‘This is a great example of how the partnership with the Scottish FA can make a tangible difference to people’s lives as part of this impactful initiative.’

Announced as the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, Specsavers is marking 24 years of support and beyond for the partnership – one of the longest agreements of its kind in sport.

The Specsavers and Scottish FA sponsorship programme not only supports with the training and development of referees, but also the growth of Scottish football in both the men’s and women’s game.

Michael Chisholm, Head of Partnerships for the Scottish FA says: ‘The ‘Goalside Guide’ initiative demonstrates the synergy between the Scottish FA and Specsavers. Creating new ways for fans to enjoy the game while supporting both the players and referees is truly inspiring.

‘We can’t wait to see the difference the campaign will make to the matchday experience for some of our fans, while potentially discovering a brand-new Scottish pundit.’

Specsavers is inviting aspiring football commentators from Falkirk and through-out Scotland,to apply as a Goalside Guide. Those interested should submit their own home-made video commentaries, with the best five applicants selected to take part in the unique initiative.