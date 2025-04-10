Specsavers Inverurie clinches prestigious clinical leadership award

An Inverurie opticians has once again been recognised for its exceptional commitment to patient care and clinical excellence, securing the Clinical Leadership Award at Specsavers’ annual awards ceremony. The store was up against more than 1000 fellow Specsavers businesses across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

A key factor in securing the recognition, is the store’s dedication to providing enhanced optical services, which accounts for 28 per cent of all eye tests conducted at Inverurie. These appointments, which typically would need to be handled by GPs and other medical specialists, alleviate pressure on the wider healthcare system and ensure that customers receive prompt and effective care.

Ashleigh Wood, retail director at Specsavers Inverurie, says: ‘It’s a truly valued boost for the team to be recognised for going above and beyond in recent years. Enhanced optical services have become a vital part of our offering, and it is incredibly rewarding to see how much of a positive impact this has on both our customers and the wider health of the community – taking the edge off other healthcare professionals that are experiencing ever increasing demand.’

Specsavers Inverurie recently underwent a £650,000 expansion. By upgrading facilities and introducing state-of-the-art technology, the store provides accessible, high-quality care close to home, helping to ease the burden on local health services, while ensuring customers continue to receive the support they need.

This is not the first time the Inverurie store has been celebrated for its outstanding efforts. Just last year, the team was honoured with the Dame Mary Perkins Award for outstanding customer care, recognising its commitment to going above and beyond for customers.

Inverurie is the first store to win both the Dame Mary Award and the Clinical Leadership Award.

Ashleigh continued: ‘Being able to take some of the team down to the awards in Birmingham with us made it extra special, and it certainly heightened the celebrations.’

Since opening its doors 20 years ago, Specsavers Inverurie has grown significantly, now operating with nine testing units and a dedicated audiology room. Many of the store’s qualified opticians have completed their training in-house, and several long-serving colleagues have been with the business for more than a decade.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the store was transformed into an Eye Care Hub by the NHS, with on-demand care and emergency triage appointments – a proactive approach that continues today.