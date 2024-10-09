Specialist detection dog scoops International Animal of the Year Award protecting Scottish wildlife

Reid, a six-year-old springer spaniel, who works with his handler, Rachel Cripps, for Biosecurity for Scotland, helps to safeguard endangered seabirds, including Atlantic puffins, great skuas and Leach's storm petrels in the Scottish Islands. Which has helped him to win him the Animal of the Year award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, NatureScot looked at 11 species of seabirds and found numbers of breeding seabirds in Scotland have almost halved since the 1980s. Reid’s work focuses on protecting 38 seabird islands around Scotland, including Bass Rock – home to the largest colony of breeding Northern Gannets in the world, and St Kilda – with the largest colony of Puffins in the UK.

Rats pose a major threat to these birds, potentially decimating seabird populations as they hunt for eggs, chicks, and sometimes even adult birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rats are hugely problematic. If one pregnant female rat reaches an island, then the population could explode – in fact, within eight months there could be as many as 300 rats. Surprisingly, rats can also swim between islands – they’re actually very good swimmers that can swim for about two kilometres”, Rachel said.

Reid and his handlet Rachel Cripps, for Biosecurity for Scotland.

“Reid helps us locate any rodents fast, as he searches for any sign of them – be it their scent, nests or droppings. He doesn’t just work on the islands either, he also searches high-risk cargo being transported to islands such as animal feed or bedding to ensure that there are no stowaways.”

Rachel took Reid on following her first detection dog, Max, who was a pyrotechnic detection dog that had been left traumatised when a firecracker was thrown at him at a football stadium. Instead of being made redundant, Max was re-trained to detect red squirrels, which helped a programme monitoring squirrel pox and how far the disease had spread into a woodland reserve. This sparked Rachel's love for handling conservation detection dogs and Reid then followed in Max's footprints.

She continued to explore ways of using detection dogs for conservation purposes, and now Reid has expanded his skill set to sniff out invasive rodents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling some of the highlights working with Reid, Rachel said: “The first ever trip to an island as part of this project was a real ‘pinch me’ moment, as we went onto these remote islands. The first island that we got to travel to was Shetland – it was in December, and it was cold, the winter sun was low in the sky, and it was just me and Reid, together, doing our bit for conservation. That’s an experience I’ll never forget – you can’t beat that really.”

Rachel, who has always dreamed of working in conservation since she was a child, says that every time she goes to a new island, she often gets to experience new wildlife that she’s not seen before.

In addition to the practical detection work, Reid also goes into schools as part of their outreach work. While there, the children get to meet Reid and play a game where they race to find rats in cargo. The outreach work has been well received so far, and people have begun to understand how they can help and the positive impact they can have on wildlife by being vigilant.

On winning the award, Rachel said: “I’m so proud of Reid. He works so hard and often has to endure difficult boat journeys. This is such a big achievement, and I really hope it goes to show the potential for how dogs can play a vital role in conservation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Collis, IFAW said: “We’ve seen canines working as therapy dogs, sniffer dogs, and working with them in the field to detect poachers and wounded wildlife. But Reid is doing something different, utilising a preventative approach to protect seabirds on the Scottish Isles. Reid is a remarkable dog, and I’m thrilled to see him receive the IFAW Animal of the Year Award.”