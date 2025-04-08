Special events celebrate 50 years serving canal and community

2025 is Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s 50th anniversary and on the 12th April at 1.30pm beautiful Manse Road Basin re-opens its doors to the public. The invitation is ‘come explore, celebrate, relax…’

The basin harbours 4 passenger boats which provide cruises to over 1600 people annually, many free to special groups. Those cruises can vary in duration from 30 mins to 9 hours! Some offer lovely afternoon teas!

LUCS’ members ‘drive’ the boats but there are opportunities for you to book a trip and drive one yourself. Our website has all the details. If being on the water is not your thing, you can still enjoy being beside it: we have a tearoom, plus Scotland’s only canal museum. Here we welcome visitors from throughout the world but we really want to welcome more locals!

We have a busy year ahead of us so don’t limit yourself to just one visit!

Saturday 12th April – Opening Day (weekend activities continue until 28th Sep.)

Monday 14-18th April – Easter weekday activities

30th June to 22nd August – Summer weekday activities

Sunday 10th August – Fun Day & Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday 6th September – Boater’s Gathering

Weekend 25/26th of October – Halloween Cruises

13/14th and 20/21st December – Santa Cruises

All these memorable days are provided by volunteers of all ages. We annually provide over 7000 hours of cooperative service. We drive the boats, fix the engines, serve the teas etc. Come join in! You will have a skill we can use, and you will get a lot of satisfaction from being one of the ‘crew’.

Our members can do everything that needs done, but we cannot finance everything by ourselves. Our flagship, Victoria, for instance demands a refit. If you can help finance that please visit our secure and simple donation page on our website. We’d be very grateful for your support, no matter how modest you may think it is.

VIST US, JOIN US, SUPPORT US and be part of the next 50 years of LUCS success.

Manse Road Basin is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the train station, near the Palace, High Street, and Loch!