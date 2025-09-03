South Queensferry residents celebrate as community directory is launched in the town

It comes as applications for a £5,000 yearly funding pot from Queensferry and District Community Council and Cala Homes opens for submissions

People in South Queensferry are now able to get their hands on a first-of-its-kind community directory after it was launched to the public.

The ‘Welcome to Queensferry’ local directory aims to shine a light on a comprehensive list of amenities in the area, including vital services, historic walks, community events, local groups and clubs, places to shop, eat and drink and tourist attractions, as well as the town’s history.

The book has been developed alongside members of the Queensferry community with the support of local homebuilder, Cala Homes (East).

The directory is available for free for people to collect from the town’s Scotmid supermarket and the Rosebery Hall, and has also been shared with all new and existing residents at Queensferry Heights and Rosebery Wynd.

The directory was funded by Cala Homes (East) as part of its Queensferry Community Pledge, an initiative launched in 2022 that goes above and beyond planning obligations by supporting local groups through donations, volunteering hours and providing educational resources about the homebuilding industry.

The homebuilder worked closely with the Queensferry & District Community Council (QDCC) to bring this to life for those living in the area.

Community representatives - including council members, local groups, Cala residents, and businesses - gathered at Cala’s Queensferry Heights development before joining councillors Lewis Younie and Norman Work at Port Edgar to celebrate the launch of the directory and be among the first to receive a copy.

The directory is now available for members of the local community to collect at several different locations

The group also enjoyed part of the Heritage Trail, which is outlined in the book, ideal for those looking to learn more about the history of Queensferry or for those who have just moved to the area and area looking to explore.

Keith Giblett, Chairperson of the Queensferry and District Community Council (QDCC), added: "This directory is a real celebration of spirit of the Queensferry community. It’s been shaped by local voices, for local people, whether you’re new to the area or have called it home for years.

“Projects like this remind us just how much we have to be proud of here.

“We’ve been fortunate to work alongside Cala Homes through their Community Pledge, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this idea to life.

The book shines a light on hundreds of local amenities, as well as the town's history

“It’s a great example of what can be achieved when the community comes together and we're excited to continue working in partnership with them as the Pledge activity continues to roll out."

Elaine Carrigan, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We’re proud that, through our Community Pledge, we’ve been able to work alongside the people of Queensferry to bring this to fruition.

"This will be such a useful resource for everyone in the area – whether you live here or are just visiting – helping people find great places, businesses and local treasures.

"For us, it’s all about supporting the community and celebrating everything that makes this town so special, and making sure it continues to thrive for years to come.”

Simon Round, General Manager at Outboard by Scotts – which is one of the businesses listed within the directory – added: “This new directory is a fantastic asset for local businesses, giving us the chance to reach more people and showcase everything South Queensferry has to offer.

"We’re really proud to be part of something that shines a spotlight on the town’s thriving business scene and helps encourage more people to shop, eat and spend time locally.”

The launch comes as applications for this year’s QDCC and Cala Community Chest open, with local groups invited to apply for up to £1,000 of funding for projects.

The scheme, which will see a total £5,000 distributed to local organisations this year alone, aims to support the diverse range of voluntary groups that exist within the town, as well as cultural, environmental and sports clubs.

Applications are open now, with groups able to apply to the grant scheme before the deadline on Friday 3 October 2025.