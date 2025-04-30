South Grange Care Home residents go cycling without age!
The volunteers have returned along with the trishaws for our residents of South Grange to experience a ride around the local area. This went down a treat with residents and staff who now cannot wait for this to become a regular activity again this year.
Gill Conway, senior activities coordinator at South Grange said: “Our residents have had such a lovely time being out in the fresh air and looking forward to the good weather to enjoy these rides throughout the year.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
