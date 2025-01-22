Society’s financial education lessons help prepare thousands of Scottish children and young people for future

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues delivered free financial education lessons to over 2,267 children and young people across Scotland in 2024, supporting the mutual’s commitment to improving financial wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making financial education more accessible to children could help to boost people’s long term financial wellbeing.

Yorkshire Building Society’s Saving Generation Z report showed over a third (39%) of young people said they lacked the knowledge to make important financial decisions, but those who said they had received financial education at school were more likely to say they felt knowledgeable about key financial concepts such as tax (+11%pts), debt (+9%pts), and mortgages (+8%pts), than those who did not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also showed that half (50%) of young people believed that receiving financial education at school would make their finances better and half (52%) got their financial advice from family members.

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues delivered financial education lessons to thousands of children and young people across the UK in 2024.

To help support the delivery of financial education in schools, the Society delivered face-to-face financial education sessions in classrooms through its flagship Money Minds programme, which sees the Society’s colleagues volunteer their time to deliver a series of lessons to teach children and young people of all ages and abilities about money.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Helping people with their financial wellbeing is at the heart of our purpose as a building society. We know that people who engage in positive financial behaviours such as saving are generally less anxious about money, and have greater life satisfaction overall and that is why our colleagues have been out to schools and youth organisations to deliver financial education lessons to over 13,000 children and young people across the UK in the last year – including over 2,200 in Scotland.

“Our research shows most young people rely on family to learn about money, meaning those from less financially savvy families may be at a disadvantage. There is an opportunity for us to help future generations have the best start in life, by teaching them important life skills and core financial information at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delivering financial education in a way that helps people have the knowledge to deal with real-life issues, will help more people have a good foundation in life to face the future and its challenges, with confidence and optimism.”