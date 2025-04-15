Society colleagues in Aberdeen bring in spring with Easter raffle

Colleagues from the Aberdeen branch of Yorkshire Building Society are looking forward to Spring by launching their Easter raffle to raise money for FareShare.

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. The charity redistributes quality surplus food from the food industry - that would otherwise go to waste - to over 8,500 local charities across the UK. In addition to providing food, these charities help tackle the root causes of poverty and provide vital services including lunch clubs for older people, community kitchens, breakfast and after school clubs, domestic violence refuges, and homeless shelters.

Yorkshire Building Society has partnered with FareShare until June 2026 to fund an employability programme that aims to help lift people out of financial hardship.

Aberdeen Raffle hamper prize

The team from the Aberdeen branch on Union Street are hoping to raise more than £100, as part of a £1million fundraising drive that will fund FareShare’s Building Skills for the Future programme, which will support, equip and prepare over 2,500 people for employment. Prizes up for grabs include two hampers which contain chocolate, prosecco, toiletries and candles.

Megan Mitchell, customer consultant at the Aberdeen branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “After a long dark winter we’re looking forward to a brighter Spring so it’s an ideal time to launch our Easter fundraising drive for our charity partner, FareShare.

“Tickets cost just £1 and can be bought at our branch until the end of May. I’d like to thank everyone that supported the cause already - their generosity will help support FareShare’s Building Skills for the Future programme, which will, in turn, have a huge impact on its users’ lives.”

George Wright, CEO at FareShare said: “Yorkshire Building Society will make a vital contribution to our employability programme and help thousands of people seek long-term employment in the food industry, as part of our vital work to provide a hand up not a hand out.”

The partnership between Yorkshire Building Society and FareShare will see the creation of employability programmes in seven of the charity’s 34 regional centres, including London, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Leeds and Barnsley, Edinburgh, and Cardiff. The employability programmes will offer coaching, support, practical workshops and work experience to help enable users to secure full-time employment.