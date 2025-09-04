SNP FORCED INTO U-TURN ON DEFENCE JOBS – POYNTON

Scottish Labour’s Gregor Poynton MP has welcomed the SNP Government’s decision to lift its moratorium on defence investment but said it exposes “years of student politics and economic vandalism” that have cost Scotland jobs and contracts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes just weeks after Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes confirmed in a written response to Mr Poynton that the Scottish National Investment Bank would continue to block funding for munitions manufacturing - a position Mr Poynton blasted as “selling Scotland short” in a statement on 12 August.

Commenting Gregor Poynton MP said: “This is a welcome U-turn from the SNP Scottish Government that will ensure Scottish businesses and workers finally benefit from investment in defence jobs and spending. It is also vital for fulfilling our international obligations and standing with NATO allies against aggressors like Putin, and in supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What this reveals, however, is the SNP are in disarray when it comes to defence. Minister after minister - from Mairi Gougeon to Kate Forbes - repeatedly rebuffed my calls, and the calls of the UK Labour Government, to leave their student politics at the school gate and back Scottish businesses and workers by lifting their ban on defence investment.

Gregor Poynton MP has long called for a change in policy position from the SNP on defence spending.

“Finally, under pressure, John Swinney has ended this completely nonsensical policy, which most recently saw the SNP snub spending on a submarine project crucial to the delivery of aid. Overdue, yes, but welcome nonetheless.”

Mr Poynton has consistently challenged the SNP Government’s restrictions on defence investment, warning in August that Scotland risked missing out on “billions in contracts, thousands of high-skill jobs, and critical industrial capacity.”