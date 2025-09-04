SNP FORCED INTO U-TURN ON DEFENCE JOBS – POYNTON
The move comes just weeks after Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes confirmed in a written response to Mr Poynton that the Scottish National Investment Bank would continue to block funding for munitions manufacturing - a position Mr Poynton blasted as “selling Scotland short” in a statement on 12 August.
Commenting Gregor Poynton MP said: “This is a welcome U-turn from the SNP Scottish Government that will ensure Scottish businesses and workers finally benefit from investment in defence jobs and spending. It is also vital for fulfilling our international obligations and standing with NATO allies against aggressors like Putin, and in supporting Ukraine.
“What this reveals, however, is the SNP are in disarray when it comes to defence. Minister after minister - from Mairi Gougeon to Kate Forbes - repeatedly rebuffed my calls, and the calls of the UK Labour Government, to leave their student politics at the school gate and back Scottish businesses and workers by lifting their ban on defence investment.
“Finally, under pressure, John Swinney has ended this completely nonsensical policy, which most recently saw the SNP snub spending on a submarine project crucial to the delivery of aid. Overdue, yes, but welcome nonetheless.”
Mr Poynton has consistently challenged the SNP Government’s restrictions on defence investment, warning in August that Scotland risked missing out on “billions in contracts, thousands of high-skill jobs, and critical industrial capacity.”
At Business and Trade Committee questions earlier this year, Gregor Poynton MP put questions to senior figures from Airbus, BAE Systems, and Babcock who told Parliament that change to the policy would be a “no-brainer,” as the Scottish Government's longstanding position was in direct opposition to Scottish business.