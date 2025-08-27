Smiles and stories shared as MP visits Redmill Care Home

HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home in East Whitburn, West Lothian, was visited on Friday, August 22 by MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, Kirsteen Sullivan.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP and chatting to her about what life is like at Redmill Care Home – which is an integral part of the local East Whitburn community.

Ms Sullivan enjoyed a tour round the 68 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the café, memory room, sensory garden, hair salon, quiet room, lounge, bedrooms and gardens.

Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, commented: “MP Kirsteen Sullivan’s visit to Redmill Care Home created a positive and engaging atmosphere, and it was greatly appreciated by our residents, their loved ones, and our team.

“We valued the opportunity to have open conversations around vital issues such as social care funding, community partnerships, and supporting older people. Her genuine interest and thoughtful engagement were truly appreciated, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue as we work together to drive meaningful change.”