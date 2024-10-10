Skipton relaunches scheme where Scotland can vote to support 15 good causes
This year, Community Giving is set to donate double that of last year, with a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches. Each of Skipton's 82 branches nationwide has selected three deserving charities within 20 miles of their branch, with the help of local members, who were invited to nominate good causes making a difference in their communities.
From 7 October, customers visiting any of Skipton Building Society's branches across Scotland will have the opportunity to vote for one of the three charities. Voting will run until Friday 1 November, with the following prizes awarded to the charities based on their vote count:
First place: £1,000, second place: £600, third place: £400.
Abigail Wallbank, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, expressed her excitement for the initiative: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. Doubling our donation amounts this year allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers. We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have across Scotland."
To vote for a charity, or find more information, please visit your local Skipton branch in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, North Berwick or Perth.
