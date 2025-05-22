Shed manufacturer builds on growth plans with Royal Bank of Scotland lending support

Gillies & Mackay (G&M), a second-generation family business located in Perthshire, is expanding its operations with a £200,000 loan facility from Royal Bank of Scotland.

G&M has been operational for over three decades and is celebrated for producing some of the highest-quality sheds in the world. This funding will enable the expansion of its product range, immediately creating 3 new jobs, and support ongoing development efforts, solidifying the firm’s position as industry leaders in quality garden structures.

CEO Cara Mackay, who began her journey with the company as a woodcutter at the age of 14, has been instrumental in growing the business. Under her leadership, the company has continued to innovate, launching the new Radiata Garden Rooms last year in response to increased demand for home office space following the pandemic.

G&M is dedicated to providing bespoke, high-quality garden buildings constructed from sustainably sourced materials and to exceptional standards. The brand’s product range, designed for all-year-round use, includes small, medium, and large garden rooms that cater to all customer needs.

Gillies & Mackay shed interior

The growth supported by the loan will enable the company to continue offering personalised structures from design to manufacturing and assembly as well as expanding to new locations providing job opportunities further afield. Employees of G&M are also encouraged to grow, as not only does the company offer share profits in the business but investment in enterprise opportunities.

As a legacy business, G&M is destined to be passed onto its third generation of family leadership while branching out into new markets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and the north of England.

Cara Mackay, CEO of Gillies & Mackay, said: “Our partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland has been fantastic. They have helped us underpin our company infrastructure and supported our expansion plans during our past decade with them.

“Growth is really at the heart of what we do, for our own business and our employees. It is so important to us to work with a bank that understands and nurtures this ambition, and funding will play a vital role in creating new jobs, investing in our employees and expanding our market awareness and reach.”

Alex O’Brien, Relationship Manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, commented: “At Royal Bank of Scotland, we are all too happy to partner with and support businesses that are striving to be the best they can, for themselves and their communities.