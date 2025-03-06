Sewing new life paths

A group of young people from Dundee have described the life-changing impact of a sewing course.

Seven learners have just completed the Kindred Clothing Award (Garment Construction) SQA qualification, led by Dundee charity Front Lounge. The course was designed by a group of young mums in 2019 and is delivered by businesses within the Clothes Making Learning Partnership (CMLP). They take learners through the key stages of the garment production process, from setting up and using a sewing machine to mood boards, pattern making and garment construction. Learners also gain practical fashion photography skills and techniques to present themselves, their stories and their clothes.

The latest batch of learners shared stories of their Kindred Clothing journey at a special event at Front Lounge’s headquarters on Hilltown, Dundee on Friday February 28 – Becky Rawlins, Dani McCafferty, Jay Anderson, Jessica Knapp, Keira Scott, Libby Gardiner Millar and Sian Young. They will graduate in the autumn, bringing the total number of graduates to 60, ranging in age from 13 to 52.

Sian, a pupil at Baldragon Academy, described her hopes to study fashion at university and become a wedding dress designer, while Dani revealed plans to start a Fashion Business course at Dundee and Angus College in September. Others spoke about learning new skills, returning to school full-time, making friends and building confidence.

Learners Becky, Jay and Dani (back row) with models Amy Mackie and Eve Mackie (front row)

They were joined by another group who graduated in September 2024 but who had yet to receive their SQA certificates – namely, Candi Murray, Nico Mcleish, Nicole McGregor and Sally-May Johnston.

Chika Inatimi, Founder of Front Lounge, said, “Presentation Day is a real highlight in the Kindred Clothing calendar as it marks the end of the formal learning section of the course. It is an emotional day particularly when learners share honest stories of their journey. Recalling early days of nerves, anxiety and low self-esteem, they go on to show the beautiful clothes they have made while expressing hopes and plans for the future, whether it’s returning to school full-time or applying to college or university or indeed getting a job.

“Many of our learners face huge challenges and barriers in life but, again and again, we hear stories of resilience, perseverance and new friends, completing the course with a sense of fulfilment and hope for what’s next. They should all be extremely proud, and we can’t wait to see them graduate later this year!”

