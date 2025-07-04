Senior Associate excels globally with prestigious award

A senior associate with a Scottish law firm has been recognised on the international stage after achieving the highest global mark in a prestigious legal qualification.

Sara Albizzati, a Senior Associate in the Personal Law department at Gibson Kerr, has received a Society for Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Excellence Award for achieving the top distinction-level exam result for the Advanced Certificate in Taxation of Trusts and Estates (Scotland) from the 2024 sittings.

The accolade is awarded to those who attain a mark of 70% or above and those who top global results across their specific programme.

Sara said the award was a milestone which will continue to motivate her work going forward. She said: “I’m honoured to receive this award from STEP – it’s a huge personal achievement and one which brings me a lot of pride. The STEP Advanced Certificate in Taxation of Trusts and Estates (Scotland) is a rigorous course, and to be recognised in this way is both fulfilling and motivating.”

Sara joined Gibson Kerr in November 2022 and plays a central role in advising with executry administration for both testate and intestate estates, and advisory on all aspects of estate planning.

Her expertise is extensive, covering powers of attorney, incapacity issues and guardianships, wills, asset and family protection, inheritance tax and capital gains tax planning. Highly regarded for her empathetic and personable approach, Sara is most recognised for her ability to make complex legal concepts accessible and understandable for clients.

Her sensitivity and clarity are particularly valued by families navigating the legal and emotional challenges following the loss of a loved one.

Linsey Dagger, Head of Personal Law at Gibson Kerr, said: “We are incredibly proud to see Sara’s dedication to her practice recognised on a global scale.”

“It is a clear reflection of her exceptional legal knowledge and commitment to delivering the highest standard of service to our clients.”

STEP is the international professional body for practitioners specialising in family inheritance and succession planning. Its Excellence Awards recognise the highest achieving graduates across its rigorous qualification programmes, with winners selected from STEP students worldwide.

The Excellence Awards are independently administered by STEP Worldwide's Professional Development Team and announced annually to coincide with the global exam cycle.

Sara’s name will appear on STEP’s official list of Excellence Award winners when the results are formally published on 30 June 2025.