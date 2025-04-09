Searches for gyms surge in Scotland with Glasgow leading the charge

Glasgow is the gym capital of Scotland according to new research.

Experts at SJL, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year rise in average monthly searches for ‘gyms’ across the United Kingdom.

In Scotland, Glasgow topped the list with a 175% year-on-year rise. Edinburgh and Stirling both placed second at 84%, followed by Aberdeen with a 60% surge.

Perth ranked fourth with a 52% increase, both Dundee and Inverness ranked fifth with still a considerable rise of 50% respectively.

People working out in a gym lifting weights.

Location Percentage Increase Glasgow 175% Edinburgh 84% Stirling 84% Aberdeen 60% Perth 52% Dundee 50% Inverness 50%

Looking at the United Kingdom rankings, Scotland placed second with an 82% surge. England topped the list with an 83% increase, and Wales placed third at 50%. Northern Ireland ranked fourth with a 23% rise.

Country Percentage Increase England 83% Scotland 82% Wales 50% Northern Ireland 23%

The surges across the United Kingdom may align with data from the UK Fitness Report 2024/25 by PureGym, which found that 76% of Britons say they aspire to be fit and healthy, while 65% feel they do not prioritise their health as much as they should.

Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said:

"The surge in gym-related searches suggests a shift in attitudes towards health and fitness, with Glasgow leading the way in Scotland. As more people aspire to adopt healthier lifestyles, the demand for gyms, personal training, and fitness-related services continues to grow.

