Search launched for Town of the Year as Scotland Love Local Awards return

The search is on to find Scotland’s Town of the Year as nominations open for the 2025 Scotland Loves Local Awards.

And people across the country are being encouraged to shine a spotlight on their community’s champions and the work they do to make a difference.

As well as crowning Scotland’s Town of the Year, the awards will also celebrate High Street Heroes, the nation’s Most Enterprising Community, as well as an inspirational Place Leader.

The awards are organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership as an extension of its wider Scotland Loves Local campaign encouraging people to back enterprises and organisations in their communities.

TV presenter Sean Batty and STP's Kimberley Guthrie celebrating Oban's 2024 Town of the Year win with community leaders

STP Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie said: “Every day, people and organisations go above and beyond to make their communities better and I’ve been lucky to meet a few of them and see what brilliant work they do. The impact of that determination to make a difference should never be underestimated.

“The Scotland Loves Local Awards are an opportunity to recognise and reward that success, celebrating collective and individual achievements. They are a fantastic way to say a special thank-you.”

As well as winners receiving trophies and public recognition, all awards finalists will be invited to a special Scotland Loves Local reception in Edinburgh.

The awards highlight the innovation and collaboration which will make towns and neighbourhoods stronger and more sustainable, tackling issues such as the climate emergency and cost of living, while also transforming places to become better, fairer, more attractive and successful.

Oban, the 2024 Town of the Year in the Scotland Loves Local Awards

Nationally, awards will be presented to:

Town of the Year

Most Enterprising Community

Place Leader of the Year

Eight High Street Hero Awards- recognising those who go above and beyond to make communities of all sizes better places in which to live, work and visit - will also be presented.

One will be awarded in each of the Scottish Parliament electoral regions of Central Scotland, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Mid Scotland and Fife, North East Scotland, South Scotland and West Scotland.

Last year saw Oban named as Scotland’s Town of the Year after judges heard how townsfolk have banded together to “reinvent” the picturesque Argyllshire community. Popular television presenter Sean Batty helped community leaders celebrate their success.

High Street Heroes ranged from a life-saving Army veteran, to people who had cleaned up their communities, a Business Improvement District and a life-enhancing community garden.

Award nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards, where full category criteria can also be found. There, you can briefly share the details of your nominee and why you would like to see them recognised.

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Wednesday, August 30th 2025. Finalists will be announced in September with presentations made to winners in October. The Edinburgh reception will take place in November.

Spearheaded by STP and supported by the Scottish Government, Scotland Loves Local is the movement encouraging people to create a better future for their community by choosing local. This is the fifth year in which the awards have been held.