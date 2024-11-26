Search for new recruits to meet construction growth

With a continued year of investment and innovation, Russell Roof Tiles is looking to fill new roles at its Lochmaben site. This comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its construction statistics for Great Britain in 2023, highlighting record-breaking growth, with Scotland showing the largest boost by 1.4 per cent growth. The ONS construction figures show that the value of new construction work reached a record high last year, growing by 4.2 per cent to £139,029m, attributed to both the private and public sector.

The Halleaths roof tile manufacturer has had a successful year with an increase in demand for its concrete roof tiles and accessories, which it supplies for both private, social housing and commercial projects. As well as investing in improving efficiencies at its 11-acre site in recent years, the firm is also investing in its sister Burton on Trent site, as well as new product development, launching new Solar PV, underlay, and a new triple interlocking roof tile Bute3®.

Last year Russell Roof Tile invested £750,000 in major upgrades at the Lochmaben plant, one of the biggest upgrades the site has seen since operations began in 1986.

This work improved efficiencies and sped up manufacturing and included a new, more-insulated curing chamber with a modern and improved heating system. This follows a £2.5 million investment in 2022.

To meet continued demand for its products the Lochmaben site is boosting its team, with new roles to increase capacity.

The expansion includes Production Operatives and Mechanical Maintenance Engineer roles with opportunities for experienced candidates to join the industry-leading team.

Russell Roof Tiles supplies products for top housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of tiles every week that are used on roofs across the country, for all of the UK’s premier housebuilders, social housing projects, architects, and developers.

Investment in its people and new technologies is part of Russell Roof Tiles’ long-term investment plan to enhance the business.

But as well as providing innovative manufacturing and products the company also supports its local communities. The company has its own Give4Good fundraising initiative, which this year aims to raise £50,000 for 12 good causes which locally include D&G Canine Rescue Centre, Lockerbie Wildlife Trust Veterans Garden, Sports Driving Unlimited, and Moffat Mountain Rescue.

Bruce Laidlaw, Operations Director at Russell Roof Tiles said: “This year has been monumental and following strong performance we are pleased to be able to offer several new career opportunities to join at an exciting time of growth.”