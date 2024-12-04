Scullion LAW triumphs at Legal 500 Awards 2024

Scullion LAW’s Criminal Law Team is celebrating a series of remarkable achievements at the prestigious Legal 500 Awards 2024.

Criminal Defence Lawyer Anna MacKay has been honoured with the Rising Star of the Year Award, recognising her exceptional talent and dedication to criminal law.

In addition to Anna's success, Scullion LAW’s Criminal Law Team finalised for Crime Firm of the Year, and Senior Associate Director Urfan Dar for Crime Lawyer of the Year. These accolades highlight the team's outstanding contributions to criminal law over the past 12 months.

Kris Buchanan, Head of Criminal Law, praised the team’s accomplishments: “Huge congratulations to Anna MacKay. She is considered one of the finest criminal law practitioners in the country. We are incredibly proud of Anna and all that she does.

“The team works tirelessly to provide our clients with the highest quality legal service every single day. Their continuous pursuit of legal excellence has delivered exceptional results time and time again. Being a finalist for ‘Crime Firm of the Year’ for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honour and cements our place as one of the top firms in the country. I’m also particularly thrilled that Urfan and Anna have been recognised for their individual contributions.”

Urfan Dar, known for his extensive experience in managing complex cases across Scotland, stands out as a finalist for Crime Lawyer of the Year. His meticulous approach and exceptional trial skills have garnered widespread acclaim, particularly in complex fraud matters.

Anna MacKay has been highly praised for her skilful management of complex and sensitive sexual and domestic offense cases, consistently achieving outstanding results for her clients.

Managing Director, Nicholas Scullion added: “Congratulations to Anna for winning Rising Star of the Year at the Legal 500 Awards. As well as being a brilliant Criminal Defence lawyer, Anna is a terrific colleague and a joy to work with. I’d also like to congratulate Urfan for being a finalist for Lawyer of the Year and the entire Criminal Law team for being finalists for Crime Firm of the Year.

"Our mission is to improve lives and make a difference, and I’m delighted that our passionate team of lawyers is continually achieving this and being recognised for our efforts. Thank you to Head of Department Kris Buchanan for leading the team and keeping us on a winning streak. It’s a lot of hard work, and we are all very proud!”