Scullion LAW promotes Aimee Holmes: A shining example of talent development
Aimee joined Scullion LAW’s Support Team in 2023 with a passion for the legal field and quickly demonstrated her dedication and skill. Her promotion reflects her hard work and the robust support system at Scullion LAW, which prioritises career progression and personal growth.
Kris Buchanan, Head of the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team, praised Aimee's achievements: "Aimee has shown remarkable dedication and growth since joining our team. Her promotion to Legal Clerk is a testament to her hard work and the supportive environment we strive to create at Scullion LAW. We are confident that Aimee will continue to excel in her new role and make significant contributions to our team."
Aimee expressed her excitement: "I am absolutely thrilled to be promoted to Legal Clerk and excited for the opportunity to contribute more to the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team. Scullion LAW has been incredibly supportive, and I am grateful for the training and development opportunities that have helped me reach this point."
Scullion LAW is renowned for its expertise and exceptional service, consistently setting the standard for legal excellence. Their mission to improve lives and make a difference remains a central focus, benefiting both clients and employees alike.
The Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team excels in defending clients against driving offences such as dangerous or careless driving, speeding, drug driving, and more, with a commitment to saving licenses and preserving reputations. Meanwhile, their criminal defence lawyers offer expert advice and representation for serious charges, including murder, sexual assault, drug offences, and financial crimes to name a few.
Recognised for their exceptional service, forensic attention to detail, and disciplined approach, Scullion LAW is top-rated for Driving Offences and Criminal Defence in Glasgow, Hamilton, and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors.
