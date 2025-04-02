Scullion LAW promotes Aimee Holmes: A shining example of talent development

Scullion LAW is thrilled to announce the promotion of Aimee Holmes from Administrator to Legal Clerk in the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team. This exciting career milestone highlights the firm's dedication to nurturing talent and providing top-notch training and development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimee joined Scullion LAW’s Support Team in 2023 with a passion for the legal field and quickly demonstrated her dedication and skill. Her promotion reflects her hard work and the robust support system at Scullion LAW, which prioritises career progression and personal growth.

Kris Buchanan, Head of the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team, praised Aimee's achievements: "Aimee has shown remarkable dedication and growth since joining our team. Her promotion to Legal Clerk is a testament to her hard work and the supportive environment we strive to create at Scullion LAW. We are confident that Aimee will continue to excel in her new role and make significant contributions to our team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee expressed her excitement: "I am absolutely thrilled to be promoted to Legal Clerk and excited for the opportunity to contribute more to the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team. Scullion LAW has been incredibly supportive, and I am grateful for the training and development opportunities that have helped me reach this point."

Scullion LAW's Legal Clerk Aimee Holmes

Scullion LAW is renowned for its expertise and exceptional service, consistently setting the standard for legal excellence. Their mission to improve lives and make a difference remains a central focus, benefiting both clients and employees alike.

The Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team excels in defending clients against driving offences such as dangerous or careless driving, speeding, drug driving, and more, with a commitment to saving licenses and preserving reputations. Meanwhile, their criminal defence lawyers offer expert advice and representation for serious charges, including murder, sexual assault, drug offences, and financial crimes to name a few.

Recognised for their exceptional service, forensic attention to detail, and disciplined approach, Scullion LAW is top-rated for Driving Offences and Criminal Defence in Glasgow, Hamilton, and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors.