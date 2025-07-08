Scouts bring colour and community spirit to Greenock care home

Residents of HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court Care Home in Greenock, Inverclyde, were recently treated to a heart-warming display of community spirit as Cubs, Scouts, and Leaders from the 85th Greenock & District Scout Group swapped their hiking boots for paintbrushes in a hands-on community project.

The young volunteers enthusiastically took on the task of painting newly installed fences and benches, which had been replaced following damage caused by recent storms. Not stopping there, the group also brightened up the home’s cherished outdoor space by planting colourful flowerbeds, bringing new life and a splash of joy to the residents’ garden.

HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court’s Home Manager, Morag Hynes, said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome the Scouts into our home. Their energy, kindness, and effort have made a real difference, not just to the appearance of the garden, but to the mood and smiles of our residents.”

The project highlighted the power of intergenerational connection and the value of community engagement, leaving a lasting impression on all involved.

85th Greenock & District Scout Group volunteering with gardening work at HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court Care Home

This summer, Merino Court Care Home is inviting individuals and families seeking a kind and caring place to call home to take advantage of a special, limited-time offer. Summer is a wonderful time to join a care home community – with longer days, warmer weather, and a vibrant calendar of outdoor activities and events, it’s an ideal season for new residents to settle in and make connections.