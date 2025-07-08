Scouts bring colour and community spirit to Greenock care home
The young volunteers enthusiastically took on the task of painting newly installed fences and benches, which had been replaced following damage caused by recent storms. Not stopping there, the group also brightened up the home’s cherished outdoor space by planting colourful flowerbeds, bringing new life and a splash of joy to the residents’ garden.
HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court’s Home Manager, Morag Hynes, said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome the Scouts into our home. Their energy, kindness, and effort have made a real difference, not just to the appearance of the garden, but to the mood and smiles of our residents.”
The project highlighted the power of intergenerational connection and the value of community engagement, leaving a lasting impression on all involved.
This summer, Merino Court Care Home is inviting individuals and families seeking a kind and caring place to call home to take advantage of a special, limited-time offer. Summer is a wonderful time to join a care home community – with longer days, warmer weather, and a vibrant calendar of outdoor activities and events, it’s an ideal season for new residents to settle in and make connections.
As part of this seasonal welcome, HC-One Scotland homes in your area – including Merino Court – are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for anyone moving in before 31st August. To find out more about Merino Court and other HC-One Scotland care homes across Scotland, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.