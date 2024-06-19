Scottish trio partner up to boost tourism

Campaign aims to further establish the North-east as Scotland’s sweetest destination

A trio of iconic Scottish businesses have come together to drive tourism to Aberdeenshire in a collaborative campaign.

Mackie’s of Scotland, Loganair and VisitAberdeenshire have partnered to showcase the very best the region has to offer as it aims to entice visitors from south of the border.

The campaign ‘Destination Delicious’ will see Mackie’s ice cream flavours paired with scenic Aberdeenshire hot spots, with combinations like Old Aberdeen and Scottish Tablet to Dunnottar Castle and Honeycomb.

L-R Elaine Bisset, Amy McLean, Kerry Berry.

Ice cream enthusiasts are then encouraged to share their favourite "sweet spot" and Mackie’s ice cream pairing, with a chance of winning a mini-break to Aberdeenshire with Loganair and a year's supply of Mackie's ice cream.

Stuart Common, Managing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “Aberdeenshire is home to the family farm where all our ice cream is made, and it’s a place of stunning beauty and rich culture.

“We want to share this experience with our fans by offering them a chance to discover the region’s sweet spots, and enjoy our ice cream in the very place it’s made.

“We believe in creating unforgettable experiences for our customers, and this partnership is a fantastic way for us to connect with our community and offer them something truly special.”

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer at Loganair, said: “What better way to showcase Aberdeenshire than by highlighting one of its most famous products, Mackie’s Ice Cream.

“As the largest airline at Aberdeen, Loganair is proud to partner with VisitAberdeenshire and Mackie’s ice cream in putting Aberdeen on the map.”

Aberdeenshire welcomed more than three million visitors to the region last year – an increase of 33% on 2022.

Tourism agency, VisitAberdeenshire, believes that the campaign will help boost visitor numbers to the region.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to promote the North East, with its distinctive charm, its rich heritage, and its welcoming spirit, only a short hop away on Loganair.

“From mountain to city to sea, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire offer visitors a unique Scottish experience with fairy tale castles, a vibrant city, a spectacular coastline, and of course, fantastic local food to enjoy.

“This partnership will further establish our corner of Scotland as a sweet spot for holidays both this summer and beyond.”

The tourism sector in the North-east was worth £1.1 bn in 2023, with more than 8.3 million visitor days spent in the region.

The ‘Destination Delicious’ promotion runs until January 26, 2025, offering multiple draws and prizes including flights with Loganair and hotel stays.

Mackie’s of Scotland, a leading family-run business, has been making its beloved ice cream on its farm in Aberdeenshire for generations.

In addition to being the largest independently owned ice cream manufacturer in the UK, Mackie’s is the UK’s fastest growing premium ice cream brand.

To find out more on Destination Delicious, please visit: https://www.loganair.co.uk/mackies

To find out more about Mackie’s, please visit: www.mackies.co.uk

Loganair recently celebrated reaching 1.5million customers at its Aberdeen base. It offers direct services to Aberdeen from Shetland, Orkney, Manchester, Norwich, Birmingham, Newquay and Belfast City as well as Esbjerg, Denmark and Stavanger, Norway. To find out more about Loganair or book flights, please visit: https://www.loganair.co.uk/