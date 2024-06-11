Scottish song writing duo release new anthem for Scotland's Euro campaign
G-FUNK are made up of song writers Gordon (Gogs) Anthoney and Gary Fraser who work out of Gordon's home studio.
The track itself was originally on their band GILCHRIST's 'Funky Philosophy' album which was released back in 2014. However, with its anthemic and powerful chorus, they decided to re-write some of the lyrics and re-record a new version of the track in support of the home nation's football team.
Having only formed last year, the duo have already collaborated with long time friend and Bay City Roller Pat McGlynn, and have had more than 10,000 views to some of their youtube videos.
Their ethos is to try and write music that appeals to all ages, and they do this across multiple genres but mainly pop, rock & funk.
This particular song is a rocker and the guys dream of hearing the chorus sung on the terraces of both Hampden Park and other venues wherever Scotland play.
For more information go to: Gfunkmusic.com Email: [email protected] Phone: 07917 195590 This release is brought to you in support of Scotland’s participation in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Let's unite and show our team the true spirit of Scotland!