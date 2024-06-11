Scottish song writing duo release new anthem for Scotland's Euro campaign

In an attempt to boost Scotland’s Euro 2024 journey, Scottish duo G-FUNK have released a new single, “Not 4 The Want Of Tryin,” together with a new video, aimed at rallying fans and players alike as the national team heads to Germany for the tournament.

G-FUNK are made up of song writers Gordon (Gogs) Anthoney and Gary Fraser who work out of Gordon's home studio.

The track itself was originally on their band GILCHRIST's 'Funky Philosophy' album which was released back in 2014. However, with its anthemic and powerful chorus, they decided to re-write some of the lyrics and re-record a new version of the track in support of the home nation's football team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having only formed last year, the duo have already collaborated with long time friend and Bay City Roller Pat McGlynn, and have had more than 10,000 views to some of their youtube videos.

G-FUNK will be hoping to give Scotland's team an extra push.

Their ethos is to try and write music that appeals to all ages, and they do this across multiple genres but mainly pop, rock & funk.

This particular song is a rocker and the guys dream of hearing the chorus sung on the terraces of both Hampden Park and other venues wherever Scotland play.