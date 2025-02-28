Scottish social housing produces shocking number of complaints for mould and damp

A staggering number of complaints about damp and mould in Scottish social housing has been revealed. The Scottish Conservatives, who obtained the data under a Freedom of Information request, disclosed a total of 160,000 complaints have been made since the Scottish National Party (SNP) came to power in 2007.

The complaints, submitted to local authorities, highlights the need for action to improve the quality of living for Scottish citizens through correct retrofit installation.

In 2023, the Scottish government made a budget cut of £163 million (22%) surrounding affordable housing. And now with more than 253,000 people on the social housing waiting list, this has resulted in a vast number of homes falling below a tolerable standard due to damp and mould issues.

A recent BBC Panorama investigation, Britain’s Mouldy Homes, revealed there are serious concerns about the prevalence of damp and mould issues in housing. Living in a home with damp and mould is not only extremely distressing for tenants, but it can also lead to complicated health conditions. Damp and mould primarily affect the airways and lungs, which can cause serious illness and, in the most severe cases, death.

While the allocation of government funding, such as the ‘Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund,’ paints the picture of positive action to reduce these numbers, there are questions about the effectiveness and safety of government-funded retrofit schemes. Despite the 160,000 complaints reported since 2007, the overall impact of retrofit work has been limited, and many homes continue to suffer from damp and mould issues.

Dr. Alex Boote, Product & Innovation Manager at ARC Building Solutions, explains the importance of proper retrofit work to ensure that the government’s funding truly delivers on its promise. “While the government's support for warmer homes is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, we must ensure that the retrofit work is carried out to the highest standard. And that means not just addressing the walls, but the eaves too: the joint between the roof and the wall which is an area all-too-often ignored. To neglect the eaves when improving the insulation in a home is to increase the thermal bridging and thus likely intensify the risk of mould and damp. More moisture and thus potentially mould will build up due to the lower temperatures on the surfaces inside the home.

“Even when installers attempt to address the eaves, they frequently neglect ventilation, exacerbating damp and mould problems in the loft space. This can lead to rafter rot, which can weaken the structural integrity of the home, and black mould inside the living space which can be detrimental to health. Effective eaves insulation and ventilation should not only reduce heat loss and thermal bridging but also maintain essential airflow to prevent moisture accumulation. Our Retrofit Eaves Insulator is designed to address both these issues, improving thermal performance while ensuring proper ventilation.”

The issue of damp and mould in UK homes is not a new one. The tragic case of toddler Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 due to prolonged exposure to mould, highlights the deadly consequences that poor living conditions can have on residents. As highlighted by Panorama, these unacceptable conditions remain pervasive in some of the UK's most vulnerable housing.

Dr. Boote calls on the government to back its significant investment with additional support for understanding the correct retrofit measures and addressing thermal bridges in housing stock by collaborating with accredited, reliable installers. "The government's investment is vital, but to truly improve the health and safety of homes, it’s critical that this funding is paired with guidance on best practices and working with trusted professionals," he says. “And of course, let’s not forget private tenants who must also not be left behind in the continuous drive for warmer, healthier homes.”

With the government’s funding and the public spotlight on the ongoing risks of inadequate retrofitting, it’s clear that the right action must be taken to safeguard the future of the nation’s homes and the health of their inhabitants.