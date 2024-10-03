Scottish pupils share innovative ideas for the future of the nation’s food industry

Scottish Charity, TechFest, hosted an exhibition to present the innovative agriculture ideas of the participants of its ‘STEM on the Farm’ project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Scottish Food & Drink September, the charity exhibited students’ display boards at the Rowett Institute, giving a chance for all visitors to examine the ideas of the next generation of food industry talent that will change the face of the sector in Scotland.

As part of the festivities of the month, 24 pupils from Newtonhill, Braehead and Scotstown schools met with food industry scientists and STEM Ambassadors on September 27 at the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The P6 pupils had the opportunity to discuss their unique and innovative ideas for improving the fictional ‘Heartsfield Farm’. The participants were invited to consider themes such as food security, climate impact, modern agriculture advances and animal welfare throughout the programme.

STEM on the Farm Project - Participants, Partners and Staff

TechFest is a charity focused on making STEM education more engaging and inclusive in schools throughout the country whilst helping to connect STEM to various sectors. ‘STEM on the Farm’ is developed in collaboration with STEM Learning’s Ambassador Partners, as well as the Rowett Institute.

The programme provides a project-based, curriculum-linked learning open to all P6 students across Scotland, who want to learn more about food production through STEM whilst exploring all its aspects.

In addition to developing their understanding of the farming industry and the different jobs involved in the supply chain, STEM on the Farm also challenges young people to solve modern issues through realistic case studies whilst shaping the future through their own ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Chew, Managing Director of TechFest, said: ”STEM on the Farm is a programme that has been developed in collaboration with education and industry to deliver future-ready talent.

Sarah Chew, TechFest Director, with STEM on the Farm Participants presenting their display board

“By integrating hands-on learning in agriculture with core STEM skills, we're not only teaching students vital meta-skills but also sparking their curiosity about the world around them.

“This initiative is giving students the opportunity to engage with real-world challenges like food security, climate impact, health & nutrition, which makes the learning experience meaningful making connections between their skills and the role they can play.

"What excites me most is seeing how the programme empowers students to be pragmatic and think critically, enabling them to apply STEM knowledge in shaping a more sustainable and innovative future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Mathers, Programme Manager, STEM Ambassadors in Scotland, SSERC said: “We are proud to support this truly amazing programme, which not only promotes STEM in an engaging way but also helps nurture the next generation of talent across Scotland’s agriculture industry.