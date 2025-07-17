Scottish parents can now get their hands on the 'world's safest iphone'

New tech brand launches new iphone in the UK - with no internet browser or social media - keeping Scottish children safe from online worries.

Scottish parents who worry about their children's access to the internet and social media can now buy the world's safest mobile phone.

Sage Mobile, a new tech brand redefining the modern smartphone experience, has launched in the UK this week and it is the world’s only healthy iPhone for kids and teens.

Built on a foundation of digital wellbeing and simplicity, Sage Mobile offers a sleek, secure alternative to traditional smartphones, free from internet browsers, and algorithm-driven apps.

Designed for Scottish children taking their first step into digital life, as well as adults seeking a healthier relationship with tech, Sage challenges the norms of always-on culture.

The phone defaults to have no social media or app store access. It is preloaded with essential tools such as messaging, maps and camera.

Safe guarding our children from explicit imagery, the phone can detect and factory reset to block content. It is iPhone hardware with Sage software which is billed as monthly subscription.

The UK launch marks the international expansion of Techless, Inc., the US-based company behind the cult-favourite Wisephone. Sage is hoping to reduce online risk to UK families and smartphone users for the first time.

Sage Mobile will debut with two iPhone models – the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 Pro – each preloaded with Sage software, which removes the most common digital distractions and risks.

Speaking at the launch event, Chris Kaspar, CEO and Founder of Techless said: “We didn’t want to build a ‘parental control’ phone. We wanted to build a device that’s safe by design, not safe by surveillance. With Sage, we’ve created a smartphone that helps people reconnect with real life, not just reduce screen time.”

The UK launch is rooted in growing concerns around online safety, youth mental health, and tech overload. A recent NSPCC report revealed over 7,000 online grooming crimes were recorded in the UK in a single year, with most victims aged 12 to 15. Sage removes the risk at its root by eliminating the platforms predators use.

Sage is not just for kids. With increasing numbers of young adults deleting social media and seeking distraction-free devices, Sage is also positioned as a rebellion against digital noise – ideal for creatives, minimalists, and anyone who wants to live more and scroll less.

Founded in 2025, Sage Mobile is the creator of the world’s only healthy iPhone – a device built to help families stay connected without the chaos of modern digital life. A subsidiary of Techless, Inc., the US-based company behind Wisephone.