New research has revealed people on the Orkney Islands have a longer healthy life expectancy than anywhere else in the UK.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people on the Orkney Islands average healthy life expectancy is 74.35 years, the highest in the UK.

When we look specifically at Scotland, Na h-Eileanan Sia and East Renfrewshire have the second and third highest average healthy life expectancies at 67.9 and 67.85 respectively.

Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire, and North Ayrshire sit at the bottom of the table with 56.7, 56.05, and 55.7 years.

There’s an 18.65-year difference between top of the table Orkney and bottom of the table North Ayrshire.

When compared to the rest of the UK, Scotland came fifth.

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “There are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.