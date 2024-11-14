Scottish housebuilder helps homebuyers in Glasgow move in for Christmas
Buyers who reserve selected properties at Darach Fields in Robroyston and Jackton Green in East Kilbride by Wednesday, November 20 will be able to celebrate the festive season in their new home.
All the homes at both developments benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives.
These include part exchange, LBTT help and flooring included.
Located off Daffodil Place, the £57m, 167-home Darach Fields development has a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.
The fully furnished four-bedroom Melrose showhome, priced at £309,995, and the five-bedroom detached Stirling house style, available for £414,995, are ready to be moved into by Christmas. Avant Homes’ £69m, 252-home Jackton Green development, which is located off Jackton Road comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes.
The four-bedroom detached Tidebrook house style is available for buyers to move into for the Christmas period and is priced at £369,995.
Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to offer buyers the chance to move into the vibrant communities we have created at Darach Fields and Jackton Green in time to enjoy the festive season.
“The house styles at both developments are perfect for modern living and are available with a range of incentives to help make families next move a reality.
“We don’t anticipate these homes will be available for long due to the excellent incentives we have on offer.
Anyone interested in celebrating Christmas in their new home at Darach Fields or Jackton Green should contact our sales team today to find out more.”