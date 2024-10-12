Scottish holiday park cleans up coastline in annual Great British beach clean

A group of team members and local volunteers recently took part in the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean, organised by Eyemouth Holiday Park in Berwickshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held between September 20 - 29th, the nationwide event saw thousands of volunteers across the UK flock to the shores to take part in a week-long coastal clean-up.

Across Scotland, five bags of litter were collected, weighing in at a total of 6.2kg. Now in its 31st year, data from the Great British Beach Clean helps to further the vital conservation work of the Marine Conservation Society, the UK’s leading ocean membership charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, Eyemouth Holiday Park was one of 22 Parkdean Resorts parks across England, Scotland and Wales to take part in the beach cleans throughout the week. A total of 302kg of litter was collected by over 250 volunteers during the 23 beach and inland cleans.

The Great British Beach Clean organised by Eyemouth Holiday Park in Berwickshire

Jane Bates, Director of Sustainability and Procurement at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re proud to once again support the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean, and are thankful to every one of the generous volunteers who worked with us to make these incredible results possible.

“Initiatives like this support our commitment to caring for our parks, people, and planet, while also giving back to our local communities. We will continue to work hard throughout the year to keep our surrounding areas clean and inviting for the community along with the millions of holidaymakers who visit our parks every year.”

Clare Trotman, Beachwatch Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said, "We are grateful for Parkdean Resorts’ support in organising many events as part of this year’s Great British Beach Clean. By holding beach cleans around the UK, they will help us to collect data from our beaches on what litter is polluting our seas. Without our volunteers heading down to the beach to collect and record litter, we wouldn’t be able to do the work we do. Their hard work allows us to campaign for a healthier, better protected ocean."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in the beach clean for the tenth consecutive year, Parkdean Resorts ensures its inland park locations and central offices also have the chance to participate, by hosting a range of litter picking and canal path clean ups around the local communities.

The nationwide event saw thousands of volunteers across the UK flock to the shores