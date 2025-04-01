Scottish Highlands April Fools trophy hunting spoof satirises grim reality of global trade

An April Fools Day spoof by the Campaign to ban trophy hunting set its sights on the Scottish Highlands this April 1st.

Fresh from the news that lynx have been secretly released into Scotland by well-meaning animal lovers, gun-toting thrill-seekers are reportedly itching to blast these creatures for "sport."

And to add fuel to the fire, a hunting company called GZ Hunting – which specialises in Wild Cat trophy hunting - has announced plans to extend its operations into the Highlands, capitalising on a bizarre loophole in conservation law.

It seems GZ Hunting, which has made a name for itself by running wild cat hunts in Serbia, has found a strange way to turn "endangered species" hunting into a so-called "conservation effort." And yes, that includes Scottish Wild Cats – soon to be the latest addition to The Safari Club International's infamous “Cats of the World” hunting prize alongside European Wild Cats, Lions and Cheetahs.

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting's April Fools Day spoof focussed on the Scottish Highlands and its wild cats - Animal News Agency

April Hurst, a notorious Doncaster-based trophy hunter, told an undercover investigator from Ban Trophy Hunting: "When I heard about the animals being released in Scotland, I couldn't wait to grab my rifle and take aim. There’s no greater thrill than taking down a beautiful animal. Now, I can do it in the UK!"

But before you pack your bags, here’s the punchline: This is all an April Fools’ Day joke.

Sadly, however, the chilling truth is far from a prank. While trophy hunting in Scotland is currently a fantasy, UK hunters are already heading to Serbia to hunt wild cats for £1,300 a pop, via the controversial site BookYourHunt.com.

Safari Club International DOES award prizes to UK trophy hunters who shoot Big Cats and Wild Cats. British taxidermists do ‘mount’ animals shot by Britain’s bloodthirsty trophy hunters, however big or small they may be.

And in Abu Dhabi, the Arabian Oryx - once wiped out by hunters - are now bred in captivity and released back into the wild…only for trophy hunters to hunt them again.

Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, had this to say: "The laws around trophy hunting are already so absurd, they could be a joke – but the reality is much darker.

"While European Wild Cats are safe in Scotland for now, this situation could easily become a reality. British trophy hunters shoot endangered Polar bears and Cheetahs, Africa's most threatened big cat, and our Government allows them to bring their bodies home to the UK.

"The biggest joke is that cruel trophy hunters call this 'conservation'. We're calling on the UK government to make good on its election promise to ban hunting trophies. The legislation is ready to go, it has strong cross-party support, so what’s the hold-up?"