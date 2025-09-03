Scottish groups receive more than £165,000 from Asda Foundation to transform community spaces

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded a total of £165,495 to 10 community groups across Scotland through its Local Community Spaces fund.

The grants form part of a transformative £1.25 million in funding which has been awarded to 79 community projects across the UK aimed at revitalising local spaces where people connect, access vital services and build stronger communities.

From village halls and community centres to youth hubs and churches, each of the 79 grants, ranging from £10,000 to £20,000, will support the development, improvement, or repair of community spaces - ensuring they remain safe, inclusive, and fit for purpose.

The initiative follows findings from Asda’s latest Community Insight Tracker, which revealed 42% of community groups believe access to safe and inclusive spaces is one of the most important issues the Foundation should support. Mental health and crime prevention also ranked highly, according to data from Asda Community Insight Tracker Report Q2 2025, highlighting the need for welcoming places where communities can thrive.

The Asda Foundation donates £17,640 to Autism Rocks (Fife). Pictured L – R Jean Ritchie, Asda Kirkcaldy Community Champion; Liza Quin, Founder, Autism Rocks (Fife)

Among the 10 Scottish groups awarded funding are Autism Rocks (Fife), Hareleeshill Community Hub in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire and Go Golspie Development Trust in Tain.

The £17,640 awarded to Autism Rocks (Fife) will cover upgrades to the charity’s recently extended site, transforming an adjacent church into a calming, sensory-friendly environment. The grant will also fund the installation of essential safety fencing around the centre’s outside area, ensuring a secure place for children to play.

Liza Quin, Founder of Autism Rocks (Fife) said: “I was lost for words when I heard the news – it came as a massive surprise for us, and it’s one we’re hugely grateful to the Asda Foundation for.

“Working with autistic children and young people, our aim is to provide a home from home for them, a safe space where they can be themselves, experience new things without the fear of judgement or stares from strangers. I started the charity 11 years ago after my own daughter was diagnosed as autistic. At the time, there was nothing like our centre locally, so it was a very isolating experience for us all.

“But now, as we head for 10 years since the centre opened its doors, things have come a long way. We work with thousands of autistic children, teens and adults across Fife, as well as their families. We run family days, drop-in sessions, a teen and adult group, a youth club and bring the families together for pool parties or when we’re lucky enough to have therapy ponies and al pacas along for a visit.

“With this support from the Asda Foundation, we’ll be able to do even more as we transform our extension into a space fit to welcome even more families through our doors. We’re so excited to see our plans come to life – a huge thank you to everyone at Asda and the Asda Foundation.”

Jean Ritchie, Community Champion at Asda Kirkcaldy, said: “I was absolutely over the moon to share the news with Liza and the team at Autism Rocks (Fife). It was a very emotional morning, something that made clear just how much this grant will impact the charity’s already amazing work, helping them go from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait to hear how the transformation progresses, and see how the improvements enhance the space for everyone who uses the centre.”

Karl Doyle, Asda Foundation Chair, said: “Community spaces that are safe and welcoming play a crucial role in bringing people together and supporting essential local services. However, we understand that many groups are facing challenges in securing the funds needed to sustain and improve these spaces.