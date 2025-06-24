Scottish Government confirms Winter Heating Payments for pensioners

The Scottish government has confirmed that it will provide Pension Age Winter Heating Payments to pensioner households from 2025/26 onwards, providing a vital lifeline to older and disabled people facing rising energy costs.

Pensioners already receiving qualifying benefits such as Pension Credit will receive the payment.

The Pension Age Winter Heating Payment is the Scottish Government’s new scheme, which will replace the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners from 2025/26.

This is different from the Winter Heating Payment, a separate benefit that replaced the Cold Weather Payment in Scotland and provides automatic support to low-income households during the winter months.

Amelia from the Bathing Mobility Advisory Service (BMAS) comments: “The government’s continuation of the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment highlights how vital this support is for older people, especially those with mobility issues or health conditions.

“Without this support, many older people may feel forced to stay at home in cold conditions, risking their physical and mental health. The emergence of warm hubs in libraries, churches, and community centres is a welcome step towards tackling social isolation. However, these hubs are no substitute for ensuring that older people can afford to heat their own homes.

“With the cost of living and energy prices rising, the payment provides more than just financial relief; it offers peace of mind, independence, and the ability to stay connected to their communities.

“Older people are more likely to live alone and face mobility challenges, so maintaining warm, safe, and connected environments is vital. The Pension Age Winter Heating Payment should be seen as an essential lifeline for vulnerable groups not only to manage bills but to safeguard health and well-being during the colder months.

“The Pension Age Winter Heating Payment gives people a sense of independence and peace of mind during the bitter winter months when they may not venture out as much. Without this payment, some older people may just sit in a chair with a blanket without putting the heating on all day, which is truly shocking.

Amelia from BMAS concludes, “It is important that there is a joined-up approach to caring for our older population. The introduction of 'warm hubs’ in libraries, churches and community-run coffee shops is a positive step forward in helping people feel connected within their communities and removing those barriers.”

How to Apply for Pension Age Winter Heating Payment Support

Automatic Payment for Benefit Recipients

“The good news is that the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment is sent out through an automatic payment alongside other payments such as the state pension and other benefits such as Pension Credit.

Find Your Nearest Warm Hub

“If you or your loved one find yourself in a cold home this coming winter there are many small businesses and council-run initiatives in the community that offer support, and most importantly a warm place to recuperate and have a cup of tea. You can find a list of them on the Warm Hubs website and your local council website.