Scottish Government backs Loch Long Salmon in planning appeal

Conservation charity welcomes approval as a boost for rural investment and aquaculture

The Scottish Government has approved Loch Long Salmon’s planning appeal, overturning the earlier refusal by Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

The decision was welcomed by the Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, an independent conservation charity, which described the outcome as an opportunity to bring investment and jobs to communities around Loch Long while advancing aquaculture standards.

James Fraser, chairman of the charity, said the approval supports a business model that balances fish farming with environmental protection through a semi-closed containment system. He added that the company has been involved in local initiatives, including the “Keep the Banks Bonnie” scheme, which provides litter bins along the A82 Loch Lomond corridor.

Chairman, John Urquhart

Fraser criticised the National Park Authority for its initial refusal, arguing that sustainable conservation requires financial support and collaboration with businesses that depend on the region’s natural resources.