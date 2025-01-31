Scottish Gas powers local pubs during Rugby Six Nations

To celebrate its proud partnership with Scottish Rugby, Scottish Gas is providing several pubs across Edinburgh and its surrounding areas with half price electricity, during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations tournament.

Scottish Gas will be rewarding seven of its business customer pubs including The Old Chain Pier in Newhaven and The Magnum on Albany Street in the city centre, with half-price electricity between 12pm and 6pm during Scotland’s three home fixtures at Murrayfield Stadium on:

Saturday 1st February: Scotland vs Italy

Sunday 9th February: Scotland vs Ireland

Saturday 8th March: Scotland vs Wales

The offer is part of Scottish Gas’ long term commitment to helping the rugby community in Scotland to cut energy bills and reduce its carbon footprint.

Over 130 rugby clubs across the country are poised to benefit from the partnership through a £2million Club & Community Net Zero Fund to help give clubs a lift with energy bills and reduce energy consumption by over 50 per cent.

Scottish Gas will also be offering rugby fans the chance of winning tickets to the Scotland vs Wales game on Saturday 8th March. To enter the competition visit: www.britishgas.co.uk/offers/competitions.html

Matt Wood, director at Scottish Gas Business Energy, said: “We are committed to supporting our business customers, especially pubs and those in the hospitality industry, to better manage their energy consumption and identify ways to save money on their bills.”

“As the Six Nations fever takes a hold of fans across the country, what better way to celebrate the sport by providing half-price electricity as they cheer for Scotland throughout the Six Nations."

