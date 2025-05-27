Scottish food leaders plots bold expansion in Dubai

The move is a major milestone in the global growth strategy of Macphie, an internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer and ten-year accredited B-Corp company and is designed to more than double sales in the region over the next three years.

With a trading presence in the Middle East for more than 30 years, the family-owned Scottish firm has recognised the opportunity to dramatically scale its offer by investing in its own local facility.

Ed Widdowson, Chief Executive Officer of Macphie, said: “We know from experience that our best results come when we engage directly with our customers in their home territory. The Dubai Customer Centre will allow us to do exactly that - and demonstrate how our ingredients can make a real difference in kitchens and bakeries.

“Our ambition is to go beyond supplying product. We want to be partners in innovation, helping our customers solve their biggest culinary and operational challenges. Dubai gives us the ideal platform to do just that.”

The new Customer Centre will mirror Macphie’s proven UK model – already delivering success in Coventry and serve as a launchpad to deliver tailored, chef and baker-led food solutions to some of the world’s most recognisable food brands.

Set within a 175 sq m state-of-the-art kitchen, the Dubai hub will offer a dedicated space where Macphie’s team can demonstrate product performance in a customer-focused environment.

The space has been designed to reflect real-world kitchen conditions and will allow visiting chefs and bakers to experience how Macphie products can meet their specific needs. Visits will be strictly by appointment, ensuring a bespoke and collaborative experience for every client.

Macphie’s Dubai base will support long-standing relationships with distribution partners in the region such as Modern Bakery in the UAE who have served as importers for the family business. However, its core aim is to own the customer journey more directly, building lasting connections with end users and increasing demand across its full product range.

Dr. Fawaz Al Bahri, CEO of Modern Bakery said: “Our partnership with Macphie spans nearly three decades, built on shared values of quality, consistency and innovation.

“Their investment in a dedicated base in the Middle East is a welcome development and a clear sign of their long-term commitment to the region. We’re excited about the opportunities this creates for deeper collaboration and mutual growth.”

The expansion will also cement Macphie’s position as a global food solutions provider, with a three-year goal to dramatically grow sales in the region and provide a significant boost in profitability.

The £100,000 investment into the Customer Centre will allow Macphie’s team of chefs and bakers to replicate customer menus using its ambient UHT sauces and sweet bakery solutions. These will be tailored to the challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, allowing for the region’s high humidity and ensuring ingredient consistency.

The move complements Macphie’s vision to be the go-to partner for food brands around the world. With its “simply clever” approach, making life easier for chefs and bakers alike.

Ed added: “There is a clear appetite for what we offer, products that deliver consistency, quality and ease of use and a team that works hand-in-hand with chefs and bakers to create outstanding dishes.”

Founded in 1928, Macphie employs over 250 people across its three UK sites and has grown from its roots as a bakery wholesaler into a trusted supplier to major international food brands.

The company focuses on delivering premium ready-to-use sauces, inclusions and bakery products to its restaurant, bakery, retail and food-to-go customers.

It was one of the first companies in Scotland to achieve B Corp certification in 2015, a status it has continually built upon, reinforcing its commitment to environmental and social excellence.