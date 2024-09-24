Scottish expansion has HNH targeting new deals
HNH, the firm of corporate finance advisers, has delivered a positive update on the sector with expectations that up to four more deals will be completed this calendar year.
That will double the tally of deals for the financial year as partner Neal Allen says there are indications of a growing appetite for transactions.
The firm has boosted its expanding team in Scotland by appointing William Lawrence as assistant manager to support deal execution. It has another appointment in the pipeline for January, bringing the Edinburgh-based team to seven.
Mr Lawrence, 27, has spent has spent most of the past four years working for KPMG in Copenhagen, focused on the software, healthcare and industrials sectors.
Mr Allen said: “Fifty per cent of what we are seeing is tech, so Will’s knowledge will add greatly to our offering.”
Growth areas include cybersecurity, software as a service and AI.
HNH enjoyed a record year last year, completing 10 deals ranging from £2 million to £60m in a range of sectors from food and drink to business services.
Clients advised included logistics firm Bullet Express, IFA company Carbon Financial, software business Dayshape and the manufacturer and supplier of windows and doors, Sidey Solutions.
In the current year the firm advised on the transition of bakery and confectionery ingredients supplier R&W Scott to employee ownership, the sale of QEMS to Adler & Allen and the acquisition of Livingston-based CB Technology by Elite Electronic Systems of Northern Ireland.
